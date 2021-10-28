Bozzuto Continues Fourth Year of Partnership with TheGuarantors TheGuarantors and Bozzuto continue to develop and actively test new innovative products in multiple markets.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheGuarantors are proud to announce four years of a collaborative partnership with Bozzuto. The two brands work together to empower renters to think of their own homes as sanctuaries. As Bozzuto expands to the west coast, TheGuarantors have matched their progressive goals by providing top-rated customer service.

In 2021, Bozzuto and TheGuarantors worked together to develop and actively test new innovative products in multiple markets across Bozzuto's multi-family residential property portfolio. An incumbent leader who is committed to innovation on behalf of the residents, Bozzuto's mission is to create sanctuary.

TheGuarantors sponsored the Bozzuto Management Awards (BMAs) on Wednesday, Sept 29th, 2021. The BMAs are a longstanding annual tradition at Bozzuto, focusing on celebrating and recognizing the incredible and impactful work of their teams.

"We carefully select partners such as TheGuarantors who share our values and our belief that everyone deserves sanctuary. With technology and innovation at the forefront, we are collectively able to deliver extraordinary experiences to even more consumers," said Stephanie L. Williams , Bozzuto Management Company President.

TheGuarantors, an insurance technology company helping landlords, leasing, brokers, prospective renters, and tenants with innovative risk and financial solutions. Right now, renters of Bozzuto properties can access their dream apartment with a lease guarantee and pay less during move-in with security deposit replacement.

Bozzuto is the North Star for how to run a business and treat a client. Our goal is to emulate this philosophy to the point that when a Bozzuto client is referred to us (TheGuarantors) we will always provide them with equal to or better customer experience than they received at Bozzuto. Robert Schmidt - CRO of TheGuarantors



About Bozzuto

Bozzuto is an experience-focused real estate company distinguished by its innovative developments, dedicated customer service, and top-rated workplace culture. Since their founding in 1988, they have developed, acquired, and built more than 50,000 homes and apartments. Celebrating 33 years of creating sanctuary for its residents, Bozzuto currently manages 85,000 apartments and 3 million square feet of retail space across the U.S.



About TheGuarantors

TheGuarantors is an insurance technology company providing innovative products and financial solutions for residential and commercial real estate professionals as well as their residents and tenants. They are based in New York, NY, and currently operate in 49 states. TheGuarantors' mission is to empower renters.

