Butler Raises Additional $32M to Continue Building the Hospitality Platform of the Future The New York based start-up is on a mission to create modern technology for timeless hospitality and is set to serve over 250,000 hotel keys nationwide--with significant plans for continued growth.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Butler Hospitality announced they have raised an additional $30M+ from Shamrock Holdings, Maywic Select Investments, Platform Ventures, and Mousse Partners, Ltd. to continue building the next generation of hospitality solutions and bringing the total funding north of $50M.

Butler takes over underutilized hotel kitchens and aggregates multiple hotel food and beverage programs to one centralized kitchen. The company's platform of products and solutions are designed to foster community and connect travelers with the cities around them. With this investment, Butler will more than double their presence to 12 markets across the US, with plans to service nearly 250,000 rooms. Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will soon be able to join the network of hotel and travel services that have proven successful in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Miami, Denver, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.. With the addition of these markets, Butler is unlocking access to over one million keys nationally.

Butler was founded with the belief that the guest experience should never be compromised due to the constraints of a hotel's budget, size or location. Through it's vertically integrated model, Butler fosters a dynamic ecosystem that incorporates the owner, operator, guest and local city. Utilizing guest data across multiple hotel brands and the operational power of shared economy, Butler is opening new profit channels for its partners while curating a more personalized guest journey. It's a solution that has long been missing from the business: A tech-stack with turnkey integrations for service distribution, food preparation, delivery and fulfillment. It allows for the expansion of offerings – without expanding resources and costs.

"From the start we've had this vision of building a platform that will improve the travel experience for all. Think: hospitality, on demand. Hospitality, delivered," explains Premtim Gjonbalic, Founder and CEO of Butler Hospitality, "This round of funding allows us to continue to vertically integrate the industry – and spearhead the new generation of travel."

As an extension of its platform, Butler continues to develop a portfolio of relevant dining concepts, with guest and operator experience top of mind. These are expertly designed to exceed hotel brand standards and guest expectations, filling formerly loss leading hotel spaces with revenue generators through reliable rent and in-room dining commissions. And, the expansion of Butler's dining concepts couldn't arrive at a better time. More than ever, the hotels are relying on technological integrations and logistics to power amenities and F&B services so the industry can return to its pre-pandemic state.

From a real estate and acquisitions lens, each of Butler's hotel leases helps to grow their network effect with owners, management companies, and global brands. Through this business model, Butler is creating a new market by taking an asset and monetizing it like never before. By maximizing the value of every square foot of each property, Butler is helping hotels realize opportunities of turning an underutilized space into a revenue generator.

As the world moves into recovery and a rise in domestic, international and corporate travel, Butler continues to leverage its partnerships and brand relationships with leading hospitality partners including Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, and more, to become the leading hospitality technology platform.

ABOUT BUTLER HOSPITALITY:

Powered by the belief that better travel connects the world, Butler is on a mission to create modern technology for timeless hospitality. While Butler creates the most powerful and efficient hospitality network, they continue to build new products and solutions for the industry. Their technology is designed to foster community and connect travelers with the cities around them. Equally appealing to hotel owners and operators, Butler can quickly optimize traditional operating models and create halo-effects for hotels and guests alike. Starting with Room Service and other antiquated hospitality traditions, leveraging technology and network effects, Butler believes in delivering premium guest experiences on-demand and at scale. Founded in 2018, by CEO Premtim Gjonbalic (Forbes 30 Under 30), Butler is currently serving New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C., Denver and San Francisco with many more cities coming into the network regularly.

