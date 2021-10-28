Primis Financial Corp. Reports Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations of $0.25 for the Third Quarter of 2021

Primis Financial Corp. Reports Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations of $0.25 for the Third Quarter of 2021 Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.16 on a basic and diluted basis, compared to $0.42 basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $23.6 million compared to $14.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.97 basic and $0.96 diluted, compared to $0.59 basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

As previously disclosed, on September 23, 2021, Primis Bank announced that it entered into an agreement with Southern Trust Mortgage ("STM"), whereby STM intends to purchase all of the Bank's common membership interests and a portion of the Bank's preferred interests in STM for a combination of cash and a promissory note. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. At closing, STM will continue to be a borrower of the Bank, but the Bank will no longer be a minority owner of STM. The Company will also no longer accrue earnings related to the Bank's common membership interests in STM. The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of approximately $2.9 million related to the transaction in the third quarter of 2021. The investment in STM has been classified as a discontinued operation and prior period financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the impact of the transaction.

The Board of Directors also announced and declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on November 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021. This is Primis' fortieth consecutive quarterly dividend.

Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2021

Net income from continuing operations totaled $6.2 million , or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, compared to $8.8 million , or $0.36 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2021 were $3.45 billion , an increase of 9.5% versus the year ago period.

Gross loans, excluding PPP, balances grew an annualized 24% during the third quarter of 2021.

Total deposits increased to $2.81 billion at September 30, 2021 , higher by 26.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to $535.7 million or 19.1% of total deposits while time deposits continued shrinking to 13.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2021 .

Net income from continuing operations, pre-tax pre-provision earnings from continuing operations (1) and pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations (1) were $6.2 million , $8.5 million and $8.5 million , respectively, for the third quarter of 2021, versus $8.8 million , $7.2 million and $7.2 million , respectively, for the second quarter of 2021.

Return on average assets from continuing operations of 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 versus 1.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

Operating return on average assets from continuing operations (1) of 0.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 versus 1.05% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations (1) and pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations (1) of 0.98% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.86%, in the second quarter of 2021.

Provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 versus a negative provision of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP balances) of 1.40% at September 30, 2021 versus 1.52% at June 30, 2021 and 1.18% at September 30, 2020 .

Cost of deposits declined to 0.45% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.50% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.80% for the third quarter of 2020.

Book value per share of $16.63 and tangible book value per share(1) of $12.28 at September 30, 2021 , representing an increase of $0.67 and $0.75 , respectively, from a year ago despite a significant build in the allowance for credit losses and $0.40 in dividends paid over the last twelve months.

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our efforts over the last year or so to build stronger commercial lending teams and niche lines of business paid off during the quarter as we posted very strong loan growth. Additionally, our pipelines encourage us about the coming quarters that we can sustain growth rates that can rapidly put our excess liquidity to work with only minimal levels of incremental operating expenses. We continue to search for niche lines of business on the deposit and loan side that can augment our long-term growth rates and are pleased to announce our entry into Life Insurance Premium Finance. During the quarter we recruited a team of sales, technology and operations leaders with substantial experience in the sector to rapidly build a division focused on this top tier asset."

Commenting on the Company's digital bank development, Mr. Zember stated, "On November 15 of this year, we are rolling out our digital bank to consumers with full checking and savings offerings. This initial offering will be directed towards 'family and friends' until late December when we will begin offering the digital bank in a much broader sense. Development on expanded consumer and full commercial deposit services are already underway and likely something that we will introduce during the first quarter."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 6.5% to $23.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $21.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company's reported net interest margin for the third quarter was 2.87% compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2021. Net PPP fee income recognized was $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus $1.8 million for the prior quarter. Excluding net PPP fees, net interest income was $20.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.8%. Net interest margin excluding the effects of PPP loans(1) was 2.66% in the third quarter of 2021, down eleven basis points from 2.77% linked-quarter. Net interest margin, excluding the effects of PPP loans, continues to be negatively impacted by unusually high cash balances at the Bank. Average balances of cash and equivalents were $675.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, up from $563.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Yield on loans for the third quarter of 2021, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 4.35%(1) compared to 4.46%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Efforts to improve the momentum on loan production and core loan growth has resulted in better results with very little impact to overall loan yields. Management believes it can continue to achieve its robust loan growth goals without substantial dilution to overall portfolio yields and without subjecting the company to increased interest rate risk.

The Company's efforts on deposit sales and growth continue to focus on growth in lower cost deposit types. Management has continued to adjust deposit rates lower throughout the current interest rate environment and believes some small additional savings can be achieved. Management believes additional savings can be achieved in the overall cost of funds but wants to stay slightly ahead of its peers and continue driving outsized increases in total deposits, believing that the momentum on loan growth and lending strategies will use the liquidity in short order.

Noninterest Income

During the three months ended September 30, 2021, Primis had non-interest income of $2.7 million, compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This excludes the pre-tax charge of approximately $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 and equity gains in prior periods related to STM which are now recorded in discontinued operations. Recoveries related to acquisition-related previously charged-off loans and investment securities also increased $257 thousand from the second quarter of 2021 to $481 thousand in the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $16.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $17.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Included in noninterest expense is unfunded commitment reserve recovery in the third quarter of 2021 of $470 thousand and reserve for unfunded commitment expense of $149 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $17.4 million, an increase of $120 thousand from the second quarter of 2021.

As the Company progresses in to 2022, management believes that incremental increases in noninterest expense will include the costs of the new digital banking effort as well as a slower build on leadership roles that has occurred in 2021. Repositioning some existing positions, consolidating some of its branch infrastructure and several other strategies are anticipated to offset some of the known increases and hold the overall growth rate to low single digits.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans outstanding increased to $2.31 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.29 billion at June 30, 2021 and decreased from $2.52 billion at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans outstanding have increased $122.1 million since June 30, 2021, a growth rate of 5.9% or approximately 24% annualized. An intense focus on building credit relationships, increased traction with new loan officers that joined early this year and increasing momentum from our Panacea Division all contributed to growth this quarter. The Company believes these factors will continue to drive loan growth at mid-teens or higher rates through the end of 2022.

The Company ended the third quarter of 2021 with $7.0 million of loans on deferral, or 0.3% of total loans excluding PPP loans, down from $26.0 million of loans on deferral at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were 0.47% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.43% of total assets at June 30, 2021. Loans rated substandard or doubtful increased $4.1 million in the third quarter versus the linked-quarter, primarily due to the downgrade of one relationship.

The allowance for credit losses was $30.4 million at September 30, 2021, down 2.8% from $31.3 million at June 30, 2021 and up 17.9% from $25.8 million at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded a provision of $1.1 million in the third quarter, primarily as a result of robust loan growth for the quarter. As a percentage of loans (excluding PPP), the allowance declined to 1.40% at the end of the third quarter of 2021 versus 1.52% as of June 30, 2021 due to improving economic fundamentals. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 34 basis points in the third quarter of 2021 versus net recoveries of ten basis points in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs in the third quarter were largely driven by the write-off of loans rated doubtful in the second quarter of 2021 for which reserves had already been established.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $2.81 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $2.75 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020. The Company continues to aggressively pursue improvement in the funding mix with an emphasis on core deposits. During the quarter, CDs declined by $14.0 million while core deposits (demand, NOW, money market and savings) increased $70.0 million linked-quarter. Time deposits represented approximately 13% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, down from 14% at June 30, 2021 and 25% at September 30, 2020.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per share as of September 30, 2021 was $16.63, an increase of $0.04 since June 30, 2021 and $0.67 since September 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share(1) at the end of the third quarter of 2021 was $12.28, an increase of $0.06 since June 30, 2021 and $0.75 since September 30, 2020. Shareholder's equity was $408.6 million, or 11.8% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Tangible common equity(1) at September 30, 2021 was $301.9 million, or 9.02% of tangible assets(1).

Panacea Financial Division Update

During the third quarter, the Bank's Panacea Financial Division ("Panacea" or the "Division") saw a forty percent linked-quarter increase in consumer loan and deposit applications which led to accelerating growth, including early momentum within its recently launched Practice Solutions division. Also during the quarter, Panacea announced partnerships with three national and state medical associations. Additionally, Panacea launched its In-Training Medical/Dental School Loan Refinance product which allows physicians and dentists that are in training the opportunity to refinance their student debt at a lower interest rate, while benefiting from affordable monthly payments during training. The Division is on track to expand to veterinarians by November 30, 2021 and, when combined with the expiration of the forbearance period under the CARES Act on January 31, 2022 related to student loans, the Division is optimistic for robust consumer growth in 2022. Panacea closed its first commercial loans in September within its Practice Solutions division and is actively recruiting experienced commercial healthcare bankers and a credit team with deep industry subject matter expertise. Lastly, the Panacea Financial Foundation awarded $25,000 in scholarships to five underrepresented minority medical students during the third quarter of 2021. Importantly, on October 22, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service granted the Panacea Financial Foundation tax-exempt status as a 501(c)(3) which allows the Foundation to raise additional donations from organizations, customers, and other external parties who also share in their passion for strengthening the underrepresented ethnic and racial minority pipeline of doctors. More information can be found at www.panaceafinancial.com.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of September 30, 2021, Primis had $3.45 billion in total assets, $2.31 billion in total loans and $2.81 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations; operating return on average assets from continuing operations; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations; operating return on average equity from continuing operations; operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations; operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and net interest margin excluding PPP loans are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including our outlook and long-term goals for future growth; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial Division and announced new digital bank; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items"in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.



Primis Financial Corp.

































Financial Highlights (unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:

Variance











































Selected Performance Ratios: 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

2Q 2021

3Q 2020



3Q 2021 3Q 2020

YTD



Return on average assets from continuing operations 0.72% 1.05% 1.06% 0.91% 0.83%

(34) bps (12) bps 0.94% 0.35%

59 bps

Operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1) 0.72% 1.05% 1.08% 0.58% 0.83%

(34)

(12)



0.94% 0.55%

39



Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations(1) 0.98% 0.86% 1.29% 1.23% 1.30%

12

(31)



1.02% 1.43%

(41)



Return on average equity from continuing operations 6.01% 8.81% 8.57% 7.19% 6.74%

(280)

(73)



7.77% 2.71%

506



Operating return on average equity from continuing operations(1) 6.01% 8.81% 8.73% 4.57% 6.74%

(280)

(73)



7.77% 4.20%

356



Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations(1) 8.13% 12.03% 12.00% 6.32% 9.37%

(390)

(124)



10.60% 5.87%

473



Cost of funds

0.57% 0.66% 0.78% 0.93% 0.83%

(9)

(26)



0.68% 1.05%

(37)



Net interest margin 2.87% 2.80% 3.41% 3.58% 3.18%

7

(31)



3.02% 3.27%

(25)



Gross loans to deposits 82.46% 83.11% 88.95% 100.32% 113.86%

(1) pts (31) pts

82.46% 113.86%

(31) pts

Efficiency ratio from continuing operations 65.25% 71.24% 66.20% 59.75% 60.08%

(6)

517



67.46% 65.36%

210



Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations(1) 65.25% 71.24% 65.47% 59.75% 60.08%

(6)

517



67.46% 58.21%

925











































Per Share Data:



































Earnings per share from continuing operations - Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.27

(30.57) % (7.41) %

$ 0.96 $ 0.32

200.00 %

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Basic $ (0.09) $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.13

(249.58) % (169.23)



$ 0.01 $ 0.27

(96.30)



Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 0.40

(61.93) % (60.00)



$ 0.97 $ 0.59

64.41



Earnings per share from continuing operations - Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.27

(30.10)

(6.71)



$ 0.95 $ 0.32

196.88



Earnings per share from discontinued operations - Diluted $ (0.09) $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.12

(250.59)

(178.02)



$ 0.01 $ 0.27

(96.30)



Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.42 $ 0.38 $ 0.37 $ 0.39

(61.67) % (59.32)



$ 0.96 $ 0.59

62.71



Book value per share $ 16.63 $ 16.59 $ 16.22 $ 16.03 $ 15.96

0.24

4.20



$ 16.63 $ 15.96

4.20



Tangible book value per share(1) $ 12.28 $ 12.22 $ 11.84 $ 11.60 $ 11.53

0.49

6.50



$ 12.28 $ 11.53

6.50



Cash dividend per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

-

-



$ 0.30 $ 0.30

-



Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 24,474,104 24,450,916 24,349,884 24,272,312 24,270,455

0.09

0.84



24,425,416 24,228,543

0.81



Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 24,634,384 24,616,824 24,509,052 24,401,037 24,375,383

0.07

1.06



24,582,680 24,349,995

0.96



Shares outstanding at end of period 24,574,619 24,537,269 24,532,795 24,368,612 24,368,853

0.15 % 0.84 %

24,574,619 24,368,853

0.84 %









































Asset Quality Ratios:

































Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees 0.47% 0.43% 0.41% 0.47% 0.53%

5 bps (5) bps 0.47% 0.53%

(5) bps

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.34% (0.10%) 0.01% 0.13% (0.02%)

44

37



0.00% 0.00%

-



Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.31% 1.37% 1.46% 1.49% 1.02%

(5)

29



1.31% 1.02%

29



Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.40% 1.52% 1.70% 1.71% 1.18%

(13)

21



1.40% 1.18%

22











































Capital Ratios:



































Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.02% 9.12% 9.01% 9.49% 9.22%

(10) bps (20) bps











Leverage ratio (2)

9.15% 9.38% 9.61% 9.69% 9.28%

(23)

(13)















Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.85% 13.77% 13.64% 13.05% 12.58%

9

127















Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (2) 14.31% 14.23% 14.11% 13.52% 13.03%

8

128















Total risk-based capital ratio(2) 19.60% 19.52% 19.48% 19.58% 18.87%

8

73































































































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

































(2)September 30, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.





























Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) As Of :

Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.



























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 650,746 $ 620,839 $ 480,280 $ 196,185 $ 149,272

4.82 % NM % Investment securities-available for sale 206,821 201,977 170,216 153,233 157,896

2.40

30.99

Investment securities-held to maturity 26,412 28,669 33,180 40,721 49,323

(7.87)

(46.45)

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees 2,314,584 2,286,355 2,391,529 2,440,496 2,523,709

1.23

(8.29)

Allowance for credit losses (30,386) (31,265) (34,893) (36,345) (25,779)

(2.81)

17.87



Net loans

2,284,198 2,255,090 2,356,636 2,404,151 2,497,930

1.29

(8.56)

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank 15,521 15,521 15,521 16,927 16,927

-

(8.31)

Equity method investment in mortgage affiliate - held for sale 9,750 12,649 13,912 12,652 13,238

(22.92)

(26.35)

Preferred investment in mortgage affiliate - held for sale 300 300 300 300 300

-

-

Preferred investment in mortgage affiliate 3,005 3,005 3,005 3,005 3,005

-

-

Bank premises and equipment, net 30,686 30,099 30,076 30,306 30,679

1.95

0.02

Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,331 6,386 6,947 7,511 7,033

(0.86)

(9.98)

Intangible assets

106,757 107,098 107,439 107,780 108,122

(0.32)

(1.26)

Bank-owned life insurance 66,336 65,949 65,569 65,409 65,015

0.59

2.03

Other real estate owned 1,312 1,274 2,255 3,078 5,388

2.98

(75.65)

Deferred tax assets, net 13,571 14,442 14,702 14,646 14,477

(6.03)

(6.26)

Accrued interest receivable 13,643 13,028 18,197 19,998 21,076

4.72

(35.27)

Other assets

17,028 18,825 12,235 12,771 14,892

(7.95)

16.36



Total assets $ 3,452,417 $ 3,395,151 $ 3,330,470 $ 3,088,673 $ 3,154,573

1.70 % 9.45 %

























Liabilities and stockholders' equity



















Demand deposits

$ 535,706 $ 525,244 $ 511,611 $ 440,674 $ 467,581

1.99 % 14.57 % NOW accounts

921,667 912,666 821,746 714,752 472,553

0.99

95.04

Money market accounts 758,259 714,759 713,968 603,318 534,899

6.09

41.76

Savings accounts 216,470 209,441 202,488 183,814 179,756

3.36

20.42

Time deposits

374,965 388,954 438,773 490,048 561,685

(3.60)

(33.24)

Total deposits

2,807,067 2,751,064 2,688,586 2,432,606 2,216,474

2.04

26.65

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term 13,348 12,521 16,445 16,065 16,181

6.60

(17.51)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 100,000

-

-

PPPLF Advances - - - - 283,906

-

(100.00)

Subordinated notes 95,442 95,404 95,367 115,329 115,378

0.04

(17.28)

Operating lease liabilities 7,000 7,014 7,629 8,238 7,800

(0.20)

(10.26)

Other liabilities

20,931 22,208 24,457 25,881 25,851

(5.75)

(19.03)



Total liabilities 3,043,788 2,988,211 2,932,484 2,698,119 2,765,590

1.86

10.06

Stockholders' equity 408,629 406,940 397,986 390,554 388,983

0.42

5.05



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,452,417 $ 3,395,151 $ 3,330,470 $ 3,088,673 $ 3,154,573

1.69 % 9.44 %

























Tangible common equity(1) $ 301,872 $ 299,842 $ 290,547 $ 282,774 $ 280,861

0.68 % 7.48 %

Primis Financial Corp.





























(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:

Variance



































Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

2Q 2021

3Q 2020



3Q 2021 3Q 2020

YTD Interest and dividend income $ 27,801 $ 26,631 $ 30,308 $ 31,919 $ 28,707

4.39 % (3.16) %

$ 84,740 $ 85,860

(1.30) Interest expense

4,594 4,831 5,353 6,265 5,709

(4.91)

(19.53)



14,778 19,874

(25.64)

Net interest income 23,207 21,800 24,955 25,654 22,998

6.45

0.91



69,962 65,986

6.03 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,085 (4,215) (1,372) 3,101 2,000

(125.74)

(45.75)



(4,502) 16,349

(127.54)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 22,122 26,015 26,327 22,553 20,998

(14.96)

5.35



74,464 49,637

50.02 Account maintenance and deposit service fees 1,843 1,784 1,817 1,700 1,633

3.31

12.86



5,444 4,820

12.95 Income from bank-owned life insurance 387 379 386 394 394

2.11

(1.78)



1,152 1,165

(1.12) Realized losses on sales of investment securities - - - (620) -

-

-



- -

- Recoveries on loans and securities charged-off prior to acquisition 481 224 79 3,793 288

114.73

67.01



784 2,707

(71.04) Other

(26) 229 220 129 130

(111.35)

(120.00)



423 574

(26.31)

Noninterest income 2,685 2,616 2,502 5,396 2,445

2.64

9.82



7,803 9,266

(15.79) Employee compensation and benefits 9,032 8,810 9,372 9,211 7,817

2.52

15.54



27,214 27,464

(0.91) Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,523 2,311 2,355 2,114 2,151

9.17

17.29



7,189 6,753

6.46 Amortization of core deposit intangible 341 341 341 341 341

-

-



1,023 1,023

- Virginia franchise tax expense 732 759 675 613 615

(3.56)

19.02



2,166 1,844

17.46 Data processing expense 1,003 1,016 799 814 701

(1.28)

43.08



2,818 2,364

19.20 Telecommunication and communication expense 415 414 522 378 382

0.24

8.64



1,351 1,119

20.73 Net (gain) loss on other real estate owned - 77 (60) 905 (16)

100.00

-



17 55

(69.09) Professional fees

1,208 1,289 1,287 1,166 1,494

(6.28)

(19.14)



3,784 3,560

6.29 Other expenses

1,640 2,376 2,885 3,012 1,779

(30.98)

(7.81)



6,901 5,004

37.91

Noninterest expense 16,894 17,393 18,176 18,554 15,264

(2.87)

10.68



52,463 49,186

6.66 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 7,913 11,238 10,653 9,395 8,179

(29.59)

(3.25)



29,804 9,717

206.72 Income tax expense 1,697 2,434 2,301 2,358 1,647

(30.29)

3.05



6,438 1,956

229.07

Income from continuing operations 6,216 8,804 8,352 7,037 6,532

(29.39)

(4.84)



23,366 7,761

201.09 Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes (2,899) 1,878 1,315 2,571 3,826

(254.37)

(175.77)



294 8,218

(96.42) Income tax expense (benefit) (622) 407 284 645 770

(252.91)

(180.75)



63 1,655

(96.19)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations (2,277) 1,471 1,031 1,926 3,056

(254.77)

(174.52)



231 6,563

(96.48)

Net income $ 3,939 $ 10,275 $ 9,383 $ 8,963 $ 9,588

(61.66) % (58.92) %

$ 23,597 $ 14,324

64.74



































(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.























The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.























Primis Financial Corp.



















(Dollars in thousands) As Of:

Variance - 3Q 2021 vs.



























Loan Portfolio Composition 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

Loans secured by real estate:





















Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 421,940 $ 417,489 $ 421,666 $ 436,338 $ 416,446

1.07 % 1.32 %

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 631,423 563,114 567,945 602,191 603,891

12.13

4.56



Secured by farmland 10,721 11,861 12,351 13,136 16,640

(9.61)

(35.57)



Construction and land development 109,763 109,719 104,661 103,401 120,108

0.04

(8.61)



Residential 1-4 family 531,556 516,475 515,518 559,299 581,949

2.92

(8.66)



Multi-family residential 153,310 130,221 136,914 107,130 107,529

17.73

42.58



Home equity lines of credit 75,775 80,262 85,160 91,857 97,870

(5.59)

(22.58)



Total real estate loans 1,934,488 1,829,141 1,844,215 1,913,352 1,944,433

5.76

(0.51)



























Commercial loans 203,243 194,610 188,050 189,622 217,511

4.44

(6.56)

Paycheck Protection Program loans 140,465 234,315 335,210 314,982 338,473

(40.05)

(58.50)

Consumer loans

36,388 28,289 24,054 22,540 23,292

28.63

56.23



Loans receivable, net of deferred fees $ 2,314,584 $ 2,286,355 $ 2,391,529 $ 2,440,496 $ 2,523,709

1.23 % (8.29) %

























Loans by Risk Grade:



















Pass, not graded $ - $ - $ - $ 533,287 $ 574,954

- % (100.00) % Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality 789 1,054 955 778 891

(25.14)

(11.45)

Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality 153,834 247,664 348,836 332,251 375,861

(37.89)

(59.07)

Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality 1,248,233 1,142,784 1,110,453 627,270 878,031

9.23

42.16

Pass Grade 4 - Pass 841,451 823,866 853,234 872,604 660,630

2.13

27.37

Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention 25,008 29,844 33,661 29,809 14,132

(16.20)

76.96

Grade 6 - Substandard 45,269 39,613 44,390 44,497 19,210

14.28

135.65

Grade 7 - Doubtful - 1,530 - - -

(100.00)

-

Grade 8 - Loss

- - - - -

-

-

Total loans

$ 2,314,584 $ 2,286,355 $ 2,391,529 $ 2,440,496 $ 2,523,709

1.23 % (8.29) %



















































(Dollars in thousands) As Of or For Three Months Ended:



































Asset Quality Information 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020









Allowance for Credit Losses:













Balance at beginning of period $ (31,265) $ (34,893) $ (36,345) $ (25,779) $ (23,627)









Adoption of CECL - - - (8,292) -









(Provision for) / recovery of allowance for credit losses (1,085) 4,215 1,372 (3,101) (2,000)









Net charge-offs

1,964 (587) 80 827 (152)









Ending balance

$ (30,386) $ (31,265) $ (34,893) $ (36,345) $ (25,779)



































Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:













Balance at beginning of period $ (1,599) $ (1,450) $ (740) $ (55) $ (55)









Adoption of CECL - - - (305) -









(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve 470 (149) (710) (380) -









Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments $ (1,129) $ (1,599) $ (1,450) $ (740) $ (55)



































































As Of:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



























Non-Performing Assets: 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

2Q 2021

3Q 2020

Nonaccrual loans

$ 18,352 $ 14,604 $ 14,251 $ 14,462 $ 15,270

25.66 % 20.18 % Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more - - - - -

-

-

Total non-performing loans 18,352 14,604 14,251 14,462 15,270

25.66

20.18

Other real estate owned 1,312 1,274 2,255 3,078 5,388

2.98

(75.65)

Total non-performing assets $ 19,664 $ 15,878 $ 16,506 $ 17,540 $ 20,658

23.84

(4.81)

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans $ 3,361 $ 1,380 $ 2,960 $ 3,076 $ 4,076

143.55

(17.54)



























Troubled debt restructuring $ 3,710 $ 2,766 $ 2,804 $ 987 $ 1,629

34.13

127.7

Loans deferred under COVID-19 modifications $ 6,985 $ 25,977 $ 112,834 $ 122,010 $ 436,591

(73.11) % (98.40) %

Primis Financial Corp.































(Dollars in thousands) For Three Months Ended:

Variance - 2Q 2021 vs.



For Nine Months Ended:

Variance







































Average Balance Sheet 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

2Q 2021

3Q 2020



3Q 2021 3Q 2020

YTD

Assets

































Loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,291,945 $ 2,327,162 $ 2,436,713 $ 2,497,259 $ 2,501,614

(1.51) % (8.38) %

$ 2,351,410 $ 2,368,541

(0.72) % Investment securities 229,906 215,713 193,364 204,968 213,039

6.58

7.92



213,128 222,285

(4.12)

Other earning assets 689,084 577,939 339,480 147,014 163,159

19.23

NM



536,781 103,283

NM

Total earning assets 3,210,935 3,120,814 2,969,557 2,849,241 2,877,812

2.89

11.58



3,101,319 2,694,109

15.11

Investment in STM - Held for sale 12,621 12,728 12,629 12,168 9,453











12,659 6,601





Other assets

230,116 226,836 228,108 240,063 246,831

1.45

(6.77)



228,361 246,703

(7.43)

Total assets

$ 3,453,672 $ 3,360,378 $ 3,210,294 $ 3,101,472 $ 3,134,096

2.78 % 10.20 %

$ 3,342,339 $ 2,947,413

13.40 %





































Liabilities and stockholders' equity































Demand deposits

$ 547,500 $ 516,877 $ 477,812 $ 459,830 $ 452,500

5.92 % 20.99 %

$ 514,318 $ 401,616

28.06 % Interest-bearing liabilities:































NOW and other demand accounts 920,203 867,499 773,768 688,125 451,583

6.08

103.77



854,360 412,083

107.33

Money market accounts 744,280 719,925 653,443 569,223 504,887

3.38

47.42



706,215 487,791

44.78

Savings accounts 213,859 206,507 192,252 182,434 176,305

3.56

21.30



204,286 162,575

25.66

Time deposits

380,233 409,247 465,945 525,607 590,263

(7.09)

(35.58)



418,161 685,253

(38.98)

Total Deposits 2,806,075 2,720,055 2,563,219 2,425,219 2,175,538

3.16

28.98



2,697,340 2,149,318

25.50

Borrowings

215,670 217,890 226,398 260,493 547,182

(1.02)

(60.59)



219,947 390,856

(43.73)

Total Funding

3,021,745 2,937,945 2,789,617 2,685,712 2,722,720

2.85

10.98



2,917,287 2,540,174

14.85

Other Liabilities

21,718 21,628 25,539 26,588 25,869

0.42

(16.05)



22,947 24,055

(4.61)

Stockholders' equity 410,209 400,805 395,138 389,172 385,507

2.35

6.41



402,105 383,184

4.94

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,453,672 $ 3,360,378 $ 3,210,294 $ 3,101,472 $ 3,134,096

2.78 % 10.20 %

$ 3,342,339 $ 2,947,413

13.40 %





































Memo: Average PPP loans $ 191,504 $ 294,019 $ 333,145 $ 332,080 $ 335,653

(34.87) % (42.95) %

$ 272,371 $ 176,717

54.13 %





































Net Interest Income































Loans



$ 26,181 $ 25,182 $ 28,957 $ 30,596 $ 27,266

3.97 % (3.98) %

$ 80,320 $ 81,051

(0.90) % Investment securities 1,083 1,073 1,042 993 1,129

0.93

(4.07)



3,198 3,737

(14.42)

Other earning assets 537 376 309 330 312

42.82

72.12



1,222 1,072

13.99

Total Earning Assets 27,801 26,631 30,308 31,919 28,707

4.39

(3.16)



84,740 85,860

(1.30)







































Non-interest bearing DDA - - - - -

-

-



- -

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts 1,062 1,022 1,093 1,167 807

3.91

31.60



3,178 2,338

35.93

Money market accounts 1,056 1,153 1,085 984 800

(8.41)

32.00



3,294 3,204

2.81

Savings accounts 165 157 142 137 130

5.10

26.92



464 353

31.44

Time deposits

877 1,057 1,496 2,038 2,620

(17.03)

(66.53)



3,429 10,111

(66.09)

Total Deposit Costs 3,160 3,389 3,816 4,326 4,357

(6.76)

(27.47)



10,365 16,006

(35.24)







































Other Borrowings 1,434 1,442 1,537 1,939 1,352

(0.55)

6.07



4,413 3,868

14.09

Total Funding Costs 4,594 4,831 5,353 6,265 5,709

(4.91)

(19.53)



14,778 19,874

(25.64)







































Net Interest Income $ 23,207 $ 21,800 $ 24,955 $ 25,654 $ 22,998

6.45 % 0.91 %

$ 69,962 $ 65,986

6.03 %





































Memo: SBA PPP loan interest and fee income $ 3,146 $ 2,559 $ 5,778 $ 5,725 $ 2,233

22.94 % 40.89 %

$ 11,483 $ 2,745

NM % Memo: SBA PPP loan funding costs $ 169 $ 257 $ 288 $ 498 $ 174

(34.24) % (2.87) %

$ 713 $ 258

176.36 %

















































































































Net Interest Margin































Loans



4.53% 4.34% 4.82% 4.87% 4.34%

19 bps 19 bps 4.57% 4.57%

- bps Investments

1.87% 2.00% 2.19% 1.93% 2.11%

(13)

(24)



2.01% 2.25%

(24)

Other Earning Assets 0.31% 0.26% 0.37% 0.89% 0.76%

5

(45)



0.30% 1.39%

(109)

Total Earning Assets 3.44% 3.42% 4.14% 4.46% 3.97%

2

(53)



3.65% 4.26%

(61)



































-

NOW



0.46% 0.47% 0.57% 0.67% 0.71%

(1)

(25)



0.50% 0.76%

(26)

MMDA

0.56% 0.64% 0.67% 0.69% 0.63%

(8)

(7)



0.62% 0.88%

(26)

Savings

0.31% 0.30% 0.30% 0.30% 0.29%

1

2



0.30% 0.29%

1

CDs



0.92% 1.04% 1.30% 1.54% 1.77%

(12)

(85)



1.10% 1.97%

(87)

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits 0.56% 0.62% 0.74% 0.88% 1.01%

(6)

(45)



0.63% 1.22%

(59)

Cost of Deposits 0.45% 0.50% 0.60% 0.71% 0.80%

(5)

(35)



0.51% 0.99%

(48)



































-

Other Funding

2.64% 2.65% 2.75% 2.96% 0.98%

(1)

166



2.68% 1.32%

136

Total Cost of Funds 0.57% 0.66% 0.78% 0.93% 0.83%

(9)

(26)



0.68% 1.05%

(37)







































Net Interest Margin 2.87% 2.80% 3.41% 3.58% 3.18%

7

(31)



3.02% 3.27%

(25)

Net Interest Spread 2.83% 2.76% 3.36% 3.53% 3.14%

7

(31)



2.98% 3.21%

(23)







































Memo: Excluding SBA PPP loans

































Loans

4.35% 4.46% 4.47% 4.57% 4.60%

(11) bps (25) bps 4.43% 4.77%

(34) bps

Total Earning Assets 3.24% 3.42% 3.77% 4.14% 4.14%

(18)

(90)



3.46% 4.40%

(94)



Net Interest Margin* 2.66% 2.77% 2.99% 3.23% 3.28%

(11)

(62)



2.80% 3.36%

(56)













































































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods The company defines "NM" as not meaningful for increases or decreases greater than 300 percent.





















Primis Financial Corp.

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended:

For Nine Months Ended:























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items: 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020

3Q 2021

3Q 2020 Net income from continuing operations $ 6,216 $ 8,804 $ 8,352 $ 7,037 $ 6,532

$ 23,366

$ 7,761 Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income from continuing operations:



















Management Restructure / Recruiting - - 200 843 -

-

4,899

Branch Closures - - - - -

-

479

(Gain or recovery) / loss on securities - - - (2,964) -

-

-

Brand Initiative / Renaming - - - 1,000 -

-

-

Extraordinary PPP income and expense - - - (2,177) -

-

-

Other loss and related legal expenses - - - - -

-

-

Income tax effect - - (43) 729 -

-

(1,076)

Net Income from continuing operations adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses $ 6,216 $ 8,804 $ 8,509 $ 4,468 $ 6,532

$ 23,366

$ 12,063























Net income from continuing operations $ 6,216 $ 8,804 $ 8,352 $ 7,037 $ 6,532

$ 23,366

$ 7,761

Income tax expense 1,697 2,434 2,301 2,358 1,647

6,438

1,956

Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense) 615 (4,066) (661) 3,481 2,000

(4,502)

16,349 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings from continuing operations $ 8,528 $ 7,172 $ 9,992 $ 12,876 $ 10,179

$ 25,302

$ 26,066

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses - - 200 (3,298) -

-

5,378 Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings from continuing operations $ 8,528 $ 7,172 $ 10,192 $ 9,578 $ 10,179

$ 25,302

$ 31,444























Return on average assets from continuing operations 0.72% 1.05% 1.06% 0.91% 0.83%

0.94%

0.35%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% (0.33%) 0.00%

0.00%

0.20% Operating return on average assets from continuing operations 0.72% 1.05% 1.08% 0.58% 0.83%

0.94%

0.55%























Return on average assets from continuing operations 0.72% 1.05% 1.06% 0.91% 0.83%

0.94%

0.35%

Effect of tax expense 0.20% 0.29% 0.29% 0.30% 0.21%

0.26%

0.09%

Effect of provision for credit losses 0.07% (0.49%) (0.08%) 0.45% 0.25%

(0.18%)

0.74% Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets from continuing operations 0.98% 0.86% 1.27% 1.66% 1.30%

1.02%

1.18%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% 0.00% 0.03% (0.42%) 0.00%

0.00%

0.24% Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets from continuing operations 0.98% 0.86% 1.29% 1.23% 1.30%

1.02%

1.43%























Return on average equity from continuing operations 6.01% 8.81% 8.57% 7.19% 6.74%

7.77%

2.71%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% 0.00% 0.16% (2.63%) 0.00%

0.00%

1.50% Operating return on average equity from continuing operations 6.01% 8.81% 8.73% 4.57% 6.74%

7.77%

4.20%

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets 2.12% 3.22% 3.26% 1.75% 2.63%

2.83%

1.66% Operating return on average tangible equity from continuing operations 8.13% 12.03% 12.00% 6.32% 9.37%

10.60%

5.87%























Efficiency ratio from continuing operations 65.25% 71.24% 66.20% 59.75% 60.08%

67.46%

65.36%

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses 0.00% 0.00% (0.73%) 0.00% 0.00%

0.00%

(7.15%) Operating efficiency ratio from continuing operations 65.25% 71.24% 65.47% 59.75% 60.08%

67.46%

58.21%























Book value per share $ 16.63 $ 16.59 $ 16.22 $ 16.03 $ 15.96

$ 16.63

$ 15.96

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (4.35) (4.37) (4.38) (4.43) (4.43)

(4.34)

(4.44) Tangible book value per share $ 12.28 $ 12.22 $ 11.84 $ 11.60 $ 11.53

$ 12.28

$ 11.53























Stockholders' equity $ 408,629 $ 406,940 $ 397,986 $ 390,554 $ 388,983

$ 408,629

$ 388,983

Less goodwill and other intangible assets (106,757) (107,098) (107,439) (107,780) (108,122)

(106,757)

(108,122) Tangible common equity $ 301,872 $ 299,842 $ 290,547 $ 282,774 $ 280,861

$ 301,872

$ 280,861























Equity to assets

11.83% 11.99% 11.95% 12.64% 12.33%

11.83%

12.33%

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets (2.81%) (2.87%) (2.94%) (3.16%) (3.11%)

(2.81%)

(3.11%) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.02% 9.12% 9.01% 9.49% 9.22%

9.02%

9.22%























Net interest margin 2.87% 2.80% 3.41% 3.58% 3.18%

3.02%

3.27%

Effect of adjustment for PPP associated balances* (0.21%) (0.03%) (0.42%) (0.35%) 0.10%

(0.22%)

0.09% Net interest margin excluding PPP 2.66% 2.77% 2.99% 3.23% 3.28%

2.80%

3.36%















































*Net interest margin excluding the effect of PPP loans assumes a funding cost of 35bps on average PPP balances in all applicable periods









