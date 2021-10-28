SyBridge Technologies Announces Renaming Of Subsidiary Companies And Launch Of "SyBridge IoT Cloud"

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies ("SyBridge" or "the Company") a global technological leader in the tooling industry, announced today the renaming of its subsidiary companies to SyBridge Technologies. The name change reflects the Company's broad, technology-enabled capability set and solutions offerings to our customers within the Mobility, Life Sciences and Technology and Services sectors.

In conjunction with universal rebranding, "SyBridge IoT Cloud," announced earlier this year, is now live and available to all customers. SyBridge IoT Cloud is an industry-leading digital platform that allows users to access tool specific information at any time, ensuring a SyBridge tool will never be without its data. This marks an important expansion in the digitization of manufacturing solutions offered by SyBridge. For more information, visit https://www.sybridgetech.com/iot.

Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge, added, "The name change of our subsidiaries aligns with SyBridge's identity as a differentiated technologies solutions provider. This, along with the launch of the SyBridge IoT Cloud, further positions SyBridge Technologies as a leading industrial technology company."

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technological leader that provides value-added design and production solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jeffrey Taufield or Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com / daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

