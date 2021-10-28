The Well Told Company to Launch Product Line into US Market Through One of the Largest Nationwide Pharmacy Chains

Well Told's product offerings to be featured in pharmacy locations throughout the USA

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Well Told Company, (TSXV: WLCO), ("Well Told" or the "Company"), a Canadian wellness company that offers plant-based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products announces that the Company's premium brand will launch in a chain of pharmacies with locations across the USA.

Well Told founder and CEO Monica Ruffo stated "Launching in one of the largest pharmacy chains in the US is a major milestone for us and we could not be more delighted. The nationwide rollout marks a large vote of confidence in our business, and this partnership will allow us to expand our presence rapidly as we prove product-market alignment. We are here to provide "Clean wellness for all", a mission that drives us every day to make our products accessible to as many people as possible."

In connection with this launch, the Company expects that two Well Told products, Bloating be Gone and Energy Booster, will initially be available at over 850 new stores and have more than 1,700 points of distribution. This milestone marks Well Told's entrance into the US market.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About The Well Told Company

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. Well Told's mission is "Clean wellness for all" and their products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Company, expectations regarding consumer markets generally, expectations regarding the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, expectations regarding the completion and availability of financing, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Well Told Company Inc.