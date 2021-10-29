First Resource Bank Announces Record Quarterly Net Income; Achieves 22% Organic Loan Growth Year-To-Date

Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional...
First Resource Bank is proud to be a community bank that believes in providing exceptional service, managing your banking needs responsibly, and treating you with respect. We are committed to supporting our surrounding towns and neighborhoods. At First Resource Bank, our driving goal is to be your first resource when you want to save, invest or manage your hard-earned dollars, or when you need a lending partner to help you achieve a personal or business goal. (PRNewsFoto/First Resource Bank)

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "First Resource Bank has experienced monumental growth in the first nine months of 2021 despite continued disruptions in the world caused by the pandemic. Year-over-year loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was 28%, and total checking deposits increased 51% over that same timeframe. This growth acceleration, coupled with a core processing technology conversion completed during the third quarter, has fueled a transformation of the bank over the past 18 months."

Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 included:

  • Third quarter net income of $1.3 million was the highest quarterly profit in the Bank's history
  • 22% loan growth achieved during the first nine months of 2021, excluding PPP loan activity
  • Approximately 89% of PPP loans have been forgiven as of September 30, 2021
  • Non-interest bearing checking deposits grew 25% year to date
  • Total checking deposits grew 27% year to date
  • Total interest income grew 13% over the prior year third quarter
  • Total interest expense declined 27% over the prior year third quarter
  • Named the Best Bank in Chester County for the fifth consecutive year by the readers of The Daily Local News

President and Chief Financial Officer, Lauren C. Ranalli, stated, "Improving our deposit mix has enabled First Resource Bank to be more competitive on loan pricing to help continue to grow the loan portfolio. The liquidity surge that we experienced in 2020 has remained and we have turned many of those PPP opportunities into full relationships, including business operating checking accounts. We continue to capitalize on disruption in our local market due to merger activity and we anticipate increased opportunities in the future. First Resource Bank is well positioned to earn new customers that have become disenfranchised after a merger of their existing bank. We've upgraded our internal technology, have plans to continue to enhance our customer facing technology in the near term and are actively engaged in the community to help those businesses find a new banking home."

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $1,293,398, which compares to $1,056,574 for the previous quarter and $815,406 for the third quarter of the prior year.

Total interest income decreased 1% when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by lower fees recognized as interest income in association with PPP loan forgiveness during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter, offset by a 4% organic growth in loans, excluding PPP loans. The Bank recognized $614 thousand in PPP fees in the second quarter of 2021 and $459 thousand in the third quarter of 2021 which represents both the amortization of fees for individual loans based on the original maturity schedule and the balance of fees recognized when the loan is forgiven by the Small Business Administration.

Total interest income rose 13% from $4,142,927 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $4,672,144 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was the result of 9% loan growth when comparing September 30, 2021 to a year prior, which increases to 28% loan growth when excluding PPP loans for both periods. Increased interest income from loan growth was aided by a 15 basis point increase in loan yields when comparing the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021. The Bank recognized $205 thousand in PPP fees in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $459 thousand in the three months ended September 30, 2021. The Bank recognized $363 thousand in PPP fees in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Total interest expense decreased 8% when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was driven by a 7 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits during the quarter. Interest expense on deposits continues to be actively managed to lower costs.

Total interest expense decreased 27% from $851,505 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $622,653 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The vast majority of this decreased expense was related to an overall 44 basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, led by a 19 basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts and a 54 basis point decrease in the cost of certificates of deposit, year over year. Overall interest expense was also mitigated by strong growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, which increased 53% when comparing September 30, 2021 to the year prior.

Net interest income was $4,049,491 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to $4,063,786 for the previous quarter, a nominal decrease. The net interest margin decreased 10 basis points from 3.77% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to 3.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The overall yield on interest earning assets decreased 17 basis points during the third quarter primarily due to a lower loan to asset ratio at September 30, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 7 basis points during the third quarter to 0.62%, with the majority of that decrease attributed to lower cost certificates of deposit. Continued growth in noninterest-bearing deposits fueled a decline in the total cost of deposits from 0.50% at June 30, 2021 to 0.43% at September 30, 2021.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $11,683,982, a 26% improvement over net interest income of $9,245,164 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. This growth was driven by a 14% increase in loan interest income, higher fee recognition on PPP loans and a 38% decrease in deposit interest expense.

The provision for loan losses decreased from $270,453 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to $6,834 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses decreased from $129,894 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, to $6,834 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Marshall stated, "Credit quality continues to be incredibly strong and as uncertainty related to the pandemic continues to wane, increased reserves related to that event decline as well. Our customers have performed strongly throughout the pandemic requiring smaller additions to the allowance for loan losses this quarter."

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.86% at September 30, 2021 as compared to 0.87% at June 30, 2021, 0.86% at December 31, 2020 and 0.78% at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.88% at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at December 31, 2020 and 0.93% at September 30, 2020. Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $97 thousand at September 30, 2021, a 41% decline from the prior quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.02% at September 30, 2021, down from 0.04% in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $179,004, as compared to $181,213 for the previous quarter and $136,863 for the third quarter of the prior year.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $537,978 as compared to $557,403 for the same period in the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $175,100 was received in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to none in the first nine months of 2021. This decline in swap fee income is attributed to lower customer demand in 2021 due to the interest rate environment.

Non-interest expense decreased $52,856, or 2%, in the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, occupancy, advertising, and data processing, partially offset by increases in professional fees, and other operating expenses. Part of the decrease in salaries and benefits expenses and data processing expenses are attributed to a significant technology enhancement project during the second quarter. Non-interest expense increased $318 thousand, or 14%, when comparing the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributed to an increase in salaries and benefits costs, data processing and other costs. The technology enhancement project during the second quarter of 2021 included numerous one-time expenses in each of those categories.

Deposits grew a net $7.4 million, or 2%, from $394.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $401.8 million at September 30, 2021. During the third quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $1.1 million, or 1%, from $123.5 million at June 30, 2021 to $124.6 million at September 30, 2021. Interest-bearing checking balances increased $2.6 million, or 9%, from $30.2 million at June 30, 2021 to $32.8 million at September 30, 2021. Money market deposits increased $12.1 million, or 8%, from $158.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $170.9 million at September 30, 2021. Certificates of deposit decreased $8.3 million, or 10%, from $81.9 million at June 30, 2021 to $73.6 million at September 30, 2021. Between September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2021, total deposits grew 22%, with tremendous checking and money market growth partially offset by a decline in certificates of deposit.

The loan portfolio declined $1.6 million during the third quarter from $380.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $379.2 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, the loan portfolio increased $14.0 million, or 4%, from $356.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $370.4 million at September 30, 2021, with strong growth in commercial real estate loans and commercial business loans partially offset by a decline in construction loans and consumer loans. Year-to-date loan growth in 2021 was $40.3 million or 12%. Excluding PPP loan activity, year-to-date loan growth was $65.8 million, or 22%. The loan portfolio grew $32.2 million, or 9% from $347.0 million at September 30, 2020 to $379.2 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio grew $80.2 million, or 28% from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:


September 30,

2021

Dec. 31,

2020

September 30,

2020





Commercial real estate

$  295,356,032

$  227,224,196

$  214,601,741

Commercial construction

25,483,655

24,925,050

22,869,475

Commercial business

43,112,165

66,555,149

88,868,441

Consumer

15,245,369

20,235,647

20,680,420





Total loans

$  379,197,221

$  338,940,042

$  347,020,077

Total stockholder's equity increased $1.3 million, or 4%, from $33.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $34.7 million at September 30, 2021, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, book value per share grew 44 cents, or 4%, to $11.86.

Total assets increased $10.4 million, or 2% during the third quarter of 2021, with growth in cash and due from banks funded by deposit growth. PPP loan activity of $15.6 million in net payoffs (forgiveness payments less new originations) in the third quarter of 2021 were replaced with $14.0 million in organic loan growth.

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)



September 30,
2021

December 31,
2020




Cash and due from banks

$   54,840,411

$   26,008,820

Time deposits at other banks

100,000

599,000

Investments

17,098,565

43,060,035

Loans

379,197,221

338,940,042

Allowance for loan losses

(3,268,906)

(2,907,023)

Premises & equipment

8,176,244

8,380,269

Other assets

11,797,807

10,353,164




Total assets

$ 467,941,342

$ 424,434,307




Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 124,606,595

$   99,898,323

Interest-bearing checking

32,779,767

23,726,721

Money market

170,876,537

140,480,421

Time deposits

73,566,332

93,919,651

  Total deposits

401,829,231

358,025,116

Short term borrowings

-

-

Long term borrowings

21,158,000

24,206,000

Subordinated debt

5,950,020

7,940,649

Other liabilities

4,293,197

2,806,732




Total liabilities

433,230,448

392,978,497




Total stockholders' equity

34,710,894

31,455,810




Total Liabilities &

     Stockholders' Equity

$ 467,941,342

$ 424,434,307

Performance Statistics
(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Qtr Ended

Sept. 30,

2021

 

 

 

Qtr Ended

June 30,

2021

 

 

 

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2021

 

 

 

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2020

 

 

 

Qtr Ended

Sept. 30,

2020







Net interest margin

3.67%

3.77%

3.59%

3.69%

3.53%







Nonperforming loans/

   Total loans

0.03%

0.04%

0.10%

0.11%

0.40%







Nonperforming assets/

   Total assets

0.02%

0.04%

0.09%

0.09%

0.35%







Allowance for loan losses/

   Total loans

0.86%**

0.87%**

0.83%**

0.86%**

0.78%**







Average loans/Average

   assets

82.8%

86.4%

84.4%

81.4%

88.7%







Non-interest expenses*/

   Average assets

2.27%

2.36%

2.29%

2.20%

2.34%







Earnings per share – basic

   and diluted***

$0.44

$0.36

$0.31

$0.39

$0.28







Book value per share***

$11.86

$11.42

$11.07

$10.78

$10.41







Total shares outstanding***

2,925,874

2,923,777

2,921,312

2,918,668

2,915,612


*  Annualized


** Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses/total loans was 0.88% at September 30, 2021, 0.93% at June 30, 2021, 0.95% at March 31, 2021, 0.95% at December 31, 2020, and 0.93% at September 30, 2020.


*** Per share data restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in May 2021.

Income Statements (unaudited)



 

Qtr. Ended

Sept. 30,

2021

 

Qtr. Ended

June 30,

2021

 

Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2021

 

Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2020

 

Qtr. Ended

Sept. 30,

2020







INTEREST INCOME






Loans, including fees

$4,566,386

$4,641,636

$4,169,912

$4,439,471

$4,038,794

Securities

89,968

94,794

96,260

93,928

101,768

Other

15,790

5,775

6,022

10,990

2,365

 Total interest income

4,672,144

4,742,205

4,272,194

4,544,389

4,142,927







INTEREST EXPENSE






Deposits

424,240

481,151

499,622

581,982

653,243

Borrowings

105,289

104,145

108,743

117,995

120,795

Subordinated debt

93,124

93,123

93,124

126,007

77,467

 Total interest expense

622,653

678,419

701,489

825,984

851,505







Net interest income

4,049,491

4,063,786

3,570,705

3,718,405

3,291,422







Provision for loan losses

6,834

270,453

240,153

229,538

129,894







Net interest income after
provision for loan losses

4,042,657

3,793,333

3,330,552

3,488,867

3,161,528







NON-INTEREST INCOME






BOLI income

47,555

47,505

44,523

36,852

37,125

Referral fee income

-

-

-

69,000

-

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

-

-

-

-

Other

131,449

133,708

133,238

118,539

99,738

 Total non-interest income

179,004

181,213

177,761

224,391

136,863







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE






Salaries & benefits

1,559,849

1,592,369

1,432,259

1,405,431

1,386,212

Occupancy & equipment

253,349

255,537

262,501

238,406

261,166

Professional fees

104,768

98,035

89,413

95,238

96,936

Advertising

81,789

87,788

61,683

80,279

72,390

Data processing

160,971

188,220

149,633

146,147

131,351

Other

441,218

432,851

383,951

349,074

336,144

Total non-interest

     expense

2,601,944

2,654,800

2,379,440

2,314,575

2,284,199







Income before income tax expense

1,619,717

1,319,746

1,128,873

1,398,683

1,014,192







Federal income tax expense

326,319

263,172

223,209

280,248

198,786







Net income

$1,293,398

$1,056,574

$905,664

$1,118,435

$  815,406







Income Statements (unaudited)



 

 

Nine Months

Ended
September 30,

2021

 

 

Nine Months

Ended
September 30,

2020




INTEREST INCOME



Loans

$ 13,377,934

$ 11,732,761

Investments

281,022

324,673

Other

27,587

52,260

 Total interest income

13,686,543

12,109,694




INTEREST EXPENSE



Deposits

1,405,013

2,281,736

Borrowings

318,177

370,357

Subordinated debt

279,371

212,437

 Total interest expense

2,002,561

2,864,530




Net interest income

11,683,982

9,245,164




Provision for loan losses

517,440

324,972




Net interest income after provision for
loan losses

11,166,542

8,920,192




NON-INTEREST INCOME



BOLI income

139,583

111,242

Referral fee income

-

175,100

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-

-

Other

398,395

271,061

 Total non-interest income

537,978

557,403




NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



Salaries & benefits

4,584,477

4,087,719

Occupancy & equipment

771,387

741,752

Professional fees

292,216

287,589

Advertising

231,260

202,679

Data processing

498,824

406,770

Other non-interest expense

1,258,020

1,104,593

Total non-interest expense

7,636,184

6,831,102




Pre-tax income

4,068,336

2,646,493




Tax expense

812,700

513,961




Net income

$   3,255,636

$   2,132,532

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events.  These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts.  When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time.  In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.  Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-resource-bank-announces-record-quarterly-net-income-achieves-22-organic-loan-growth-year-to-date-301411622.html

SOURCE First Resource Bank

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.