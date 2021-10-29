Immunovia, Inc.'s Medical Director Dr. Thomas King Invited as Keynote Speaker by US National Cancer Institute

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a diagnostic company that develops and sells highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer, today announced that Thomas King, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Immunovia, Inc. was invited to present to the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) Pancreatic Cancer Detection Consortium (PCDC) as a keynote speaker at their upcoming Steering Committee Meeting, taking place virtually on December 13-14, 2021.

Dr. Thomas King's keynote presentation will focus on Immunovia's recent progress on the early detection of pancreatic cancer and the study results for the IMMray™ PanCan-d test. Immunovia's IMMray™ PanCan-d test is the world's first blood test dedicated to early detection of pancreatic cancer. It is available as a laboratory developed test in the US exclusively through Immunovia, Inc..

"We are very excited to participate in this NCI sponsored program since we feel that robust biomarkers such as those contained in the IMMray™ PanCan-d test represent the best current opportunity to impact the survival of PDAC patients by detecting tumors at an early stage when they are potentially resectable," said Dr. Thomas King.

The main objective of the PCDC is to "develop and test new molecular and imaging biomarkers to improve the detection of early-stage pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and its precursor lesions and identify individuals who are at high risk of developing PDAC and are candidates for early intervention."

There are eight PCDC teams focused on this objective, with Principal Investigators from leading pancreatic cancer academic centers around the US.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

