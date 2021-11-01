15 Seconds of Fame Relaunches 100% to Charity Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the revolutionary social media app that uses a proprietary end-to-end tech stack to deliver fans their videoboard and TV broadcast appearances from live events, has rebranded and is relaunching its charity platform today as 15SOF Charity (www.15sofcharity.com).

15 Seconds of Fame Logo (PRNewsfoto/15 Seconds of Fame)

Again, not only will fans be able to keep and share personal video mementos from their favorite events, but they will also have the chance to win epic experiences with the teams, athletes, dignitaries and entertainers they love most.

15SOF had previously acquired Fanthropic, a digital philanthropic community dedicated to harnessing the power and passion of athletes and their fans to raise funds and awareness for worthy causes, in early 2019 and was the first platform to donate 100% of the proceeds to the causes chosen. No fee campaigns during 2019 and early 2020 included NFL Super Bowl experiences with Vanessa Hudgens, Caleb Mclaughlin, and Ken Jeong benefitting American Cancer Society, MLB World Series with CC Sabathia and Fox Sports supporting Boys & Girls Club of America, NBA Finals benefitting Beyond Sport, A Day in the Life of Blake Griffin for the Team Griffin Foundation, amongst others.

Michael Mackey, Chief Business Officer of 15SOF and former Chairman of Fanthropic commented, "The timing seems right to relaunch the platform with there now being the potential to fulfill these amazing experiences. Many charities have seen funds dwindle as precious donations have been more targeted to those directly impacted by COVID-19." Mackey continued by stating that," 15SOF continues to believe that 'charity should be charity', and thus will never take any platform fees, buyer's premiums or "tips". We were the first to give 100% to charity and we will continue to be an anomaly in a space where other platforms are taking anywhere from 20% to 85% of the proceeds, sometimes leaving the charity with only a fraction of what was raised."

Today's launch includes an NHL All-Star Weekend experience in Las Vegas to benefit Hockey Fights Cancer, a game of HORSE (and much more) with Chris Paul & Jae Crowder to benefit the Phoenix Suns Charities, 18 holes of golf at Detroit Country Club with 2021 HOF inductee Chris Webber to support Silence the Shame, a private dinner with Stephen Amell at the critically acclaimed Sushi Bar in Encino, CA with proceeds assisting F*ck Cancer, as well as many other amazing experiences supporting deserving causes.

About 15SOF

In 2018, 15SOF won "Best in Mobile Fan Experience" at Sports Business Journal's 11th annual Sport Business Awards. 15SOF has worked with all the major sports leagues (NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL), numerous teams, and other entertainment rights holders.

Fans can download the free 15SOF mobile app using the App Store and Google Play, and can view the best fan highlights @15SOF on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 15 Seconds of Fame