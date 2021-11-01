St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrates Diwali with GYFTING

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Diwali season shoppers can bring a little extra light to the kids of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® while supporting South Asian-owned businesses. GYFTING , an online marketplace for curated gift boxes, is releasing a limited-edition Diwali gift box, part of whose proceeds will go toward St. Jude research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Shoppers will also have an option to donate to St. Jude when they make their purchase.

The Diwali box will be available from today through November and features a mix of snacks, condiments, tea, spices and stationery from South Asian-founded brands Asha Pops , Brooklyn Delhi , Diaspora , Kolkata Chai , Tea Drop and Imagine Spot.

"As daughters of immigrants who were entrepreneurs, we have seen firsthand how difficult it can be to succeed as a minority business owner," said Cathleen Cher, co-founder of GYFTING. "We are so excited to be able to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support South Asian-owned businesses during Diwali and give these incredible products, brands and their founders some well-deserved attention during this joyous festival."

For South Asian people across the world, Diwali marks new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil. While celebrations look different from family to family, one feature is constant: setting out small lights that represent how light guides the way amid dark times.

To St. Jude cancer survivor Khushi and her family, St. Jude was that ray of hope in 2015 when then 6-year-old Khushi was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor. After 18 months of treatment, Khushi is now cancer-free and she and her family travel often to visit friends at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or, as her mother calls it, the place of "big blessings."

"We're delighted to be a part of GYFTING's Diwali-themed gift box and honored to be making a small difference to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and families who have been affected by cancer," said Jai Farswani, CEO of plant-based superfood snacks Asha Pops. "This Diwali, we are so grateful to St. Jude for shining the light bright to drive away the darkness of illness and giving us an opportunity to help a noble cause."

There are many ways to support the work of St. Jude this holiday season, from purchasing a Diwali box to buying items from companies participating in the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign. Thanks to funds generated from such campaigns, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Donations help families at St. Jude and across the world by supporting the St. Jude six-year $11.5 billion strategic plan that includes tripling its global investment to help more of the 400,000 children with cancer worldwide.

Visit stjude.org/Diwali to learn how to support St. Jude Children's Hospital this Diwali.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

