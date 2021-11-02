Beacon Pointe Continues Texas Expansion with Third Office in DFW Region

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") announces its latest partnership with Rosenthal Retirement Planning ("Rosenthal"), based in Fort Worth, TX. The addition of Rosenthal marks Beacon Pointe's third office location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and eighth new office in 2021.

Burk & Alisha Rosenthal.

At the helm of the Rosenthal team is husband and wife duo Burk and Alisha Rosenthal who will both become Partners and Managing Directors at Beacon Pointe Advisors. With $350M in assets under management, Rosenthal specializes in retirement strategies for clients near retirement or already retired. Located in the cultural district of Fort Worth, the Rosenthal office is a Victorian home built in 1903 that "feels like home" to many of their clients.

"A choice as important as this cannot be taken lightly without consideration for our clients, employees and our future growth as an advisory practice," states Burk Rosenthal, President and Founder of Rosenthal Retirement Planning. "We spent well over a year evaluating various firms before deciding to partner with Beacon Pointe. We're excited about the systems and technology that Beacon Pointe brings to the table; much of it will help our team off-load back-office tasks such as compliance and human resources and allow us to focus on what we do best – helping our clients. With Beacon Pointe's vast resources and growth mentality, we're confident we made the right choice for our clients and for ourselves."

"What Burk has built in the Fort Worth area is something truly special. From the beginning it was clear that the Rosenthal leaders treat their clients and employees like family, which is what piqued our interest in looking to partner with them," shares Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe Advisors. "We strive to connect with partners who align with who Beacon Pointe is at its core while providing our new offices the infrastructure and support to grow their advisory business."

In addition to Burk and Alisha, three advisors and four support staff from the Rosenthal team will join Beacon Pointe.

With over three decades of experience in the wealth management industry, Burk Rosenthal has extensive knowledge of investments and financial planning, helping his clients through major life transitions such as planning for retirement, divorce or losing a loved one. Burk founded Rosenthal Retirement Planning, starting the practice in 1992. He holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC®), and the Certified Fund Specialist (CFS) designations.

Alisha Rosenthal, CFP®, CRC® is a Financial Advisor at Rosenthal Retirement Planning who holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and Certified Retirement Counselor (CRC®) certifications. Alisha will be an integral part and active member of the Beacon Pointe Women's Advisory Institute in addition to providing thoughtful strategies to help clients meet their financial goals.

"The culture at Beacon Pointe is what truly drew us in," comments Alisha Rosenthal, Financial Advisor at Rosenthal Retirement Planning. "Finding a partner whose values aligned with ours was a key factor for both my husband and I to ultimately decide what firm we wanted to become a part of. We're excited to see how this partnership will enhance our ability to support our clients and allow our business to grow."

Shannon Eusey, Beacon Pointe CEO shares, "We are thrilled to have a strong foothold in the DFW region with the addition of the Rosenthal team. With three office locations in the area, welcoming Burk and Alisha's team further solidifies our presence in the state of Texas and in one of the fastest growing markets in the country. We look forward to seeing what their talented team will be able to do with access to Beacon Pointe's resources and infrastructure."

The Rosenthal partnership closed on October 1. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Shannon and Matt of Beacon Pointe, and Burk of Rosenthal Retirement Planning are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is a multi-billion-dollar registered investment adviser headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with office locations and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and strong commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including recognition from Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, Barron's and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Drake

(949) 478-7425

Sdrake@beaconpointe.com

Beacon Pointe Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beacon Pointe Advisors)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors