Gogo and Duncan Aviation Partner on Comprehensive 5G STC Portfolio

Duncan Aviation Actively Working on First-Article STC and Commits to 5G STCs for More Than 30 of the Most Popular Business Aircraft Models

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Aviation, the largest family owned maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider in the United States, is currently providing engineering and certification services to Gogo Business Aviation for completion of the first-article Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for the Gogo 5G system.

Duncan Aviation is partnering with Gogo and will use the experience and data from certifying the first article to modify all of its full-equipment AVANCE L5 STCs to include Gogo 5G, which will cover more than 30 aircraft models.

"The STC portfolio we're partnering with Duncan Aviation on for Gogo 5G is extensive and will ensure that we can provide a significantly enhanced inflight connectivity experience for passengers," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation.

The amended STCs for Gogo 5G will cover the following in-service aircraft:

Bombardier Global Express, 5000, XRS, 5500, 6000, 6500

Bombardier Challenger CL-650, CL-605, CL-604, CL-601-3A, CL-601-3R

Bombardier Challenger 300, 350

Gulfstream GIV, G300, G400

Gulfstream GIV-X, G350, G450

Gulfstream Aerospace LP Galaxy, Gulfstream 200

Dassault Falcon 900

Dassault Falcon 900EX (EX, EASy, LX, DX)

Dassault Falcon 2000

Dassault Falcon 2000EX (EX, EASy, LX, DX)

Textron Aviation Inc. 680, 680+

Textron Aviation Inc. 750

Textron Aviation Inc. 560XL, 560XLS, 560XLS+ (Currently in development)

Additional aircraft models to add to the program are also being evaluated by Duncan Aviation and Gogo.

"The AVANCE L5 system has been so popular with our customers that we are focusing our ATG certification and sales efforts on Gogo systems," said Jeff Lake, president of Duncan Aviation. "Our experience in the initial certification and having partnered in that installation allows us to provide more comprehensive details to operators so they can best schedule and budget for 5G for 2022 and beyond."

Operators who already have the AVANCE L5 Wi-Fi system installed have the foundation required to allow them to upgrade to Gogo's 5G network. Gogo 5G has been designed to deliver high throughput with very low latency to address the increased demand in data-heavy services and applications in use today, such as video conferencing and social media, as well as emerging technologies in the future.

The Duncan Aviation STCs have been used for more than 265 installations of the AVANCE L5 system. Once the 5G STCs are complete, Duncan Aviation will perform the installations at its full-service facilities in Battle Creek, Mich., Lincoln, Neb., and Provo, Utah, as well as many of the company's 26+ Satellites.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of June 30, 2021, Gogo reported 6,036 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,587 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About Duncan Aviation

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of government and business operators and other service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit systems, full paint and interior services, engineering and certification services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls.

Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah. We also have dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) situations.

For more information about any of Duncan Aviation's services, call +1 402.475.2611 or visit www.DuncanAviation.aero.

