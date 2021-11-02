GREY GOOSE® Invites You To Experience The Quintessential Martini With New 'Vive Le Martini!' Film

- New campaign offers a fresh and vibrant twist on a classic cocktail, emphasizing why GREY GOOSE vodka shines as the best vodka on the bar cart

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GREY GOOSE Vodka is inviting consumers to a cocktail party unlike any other with the debut of its joyful new campaign film Vive Le Martini! Launching today, the 30-second spot showcases a lively soirée in which an effortlessly stylish crew of guests mirror the creation of one of the most revered and timeless cocktails with the smoothest vodka on the bar cart: the GREY GOOSE martini. As the drink is created, viewers are encouraged to "Do the 'Tini," a set of infectious and irreverent dance moves —"Le Chill," "La Goose," "Le Stir," and "Le Twist"— that accompany each step of the serve, from the pouring of the vodka to the finishing garnish. The dance ends in a family portrait in motion, as the guests come together and the camera pans to the final shot of the perfect GREY GOOSE martini.

"We're thrilled to debut one of our most spirited campaign films yet," said Martin de Dreuille, Vice President Global Marketing of GREY GOOSE® vodka. "The vodka martini is one of the most iconic cocktails in the world, beloved because it's both simple and versatile. While there are myriad ways to craft the cocktail, the type of vodka used can make or break the experience. Vive Le Martini! is not only an ode to the worldwide ubiquity of this cocktail, but also a celebration of the natural, quality ingredients that elevate a GREY GOOSE martini above the rest. We invite consumers to take in the joie de vivre of this film and rediscover the inimitably smooth and exuberant GREY GOOSE martini along with it."

Vive Le Martini! was brought to life by GREY GOOSE creative agency MullenLowe LA and directed by famed choreographer Ryan Heffington, known for his award-winning dances for music videos such as Sia's "Chandelier," as well as collaborating with Spike Jonze on commercials for Kenzo and Apple. Heffington created a series of uniquely fluid movements to embody GREY GOOSE vodka's signature silky texture and the sensorial feeling of creating a martini.

The campaign is launching in the midst of a global martini resurgence. One in 4 cocktails is now served in a martini glass in on-premise accounts across the US, with GREY GOOSE remaining the #1 vodka recommended by bartenders as the base ingredient for a vodka martini. The cocktail is also trending online, with "martini cocktail recipes" averaging over 60,000 organic Google searches per month and the use of the martini glass emoji spiking on Instagram this past September (up more than 250% from August alone).

Vive Le Martini! can now be seen in 30 and 15-second versions across a variety of platforms, including TV, online video, and on the brand's social channels. To complement the film and build on the cocktail's social momentum, GREY GOOSE will also be launching a multi-phased influencer campaign, engaging with talent around the world to share a wide variety of martini recipes throughout the holiday season.

Furthermore, for consumers stirred to make their own martini cocktails over the holidays, the brand is launching an all-new cocktail kit in partnership with renowned Italian design factory Alessi this month. Featuring a 750ml bottle of GREY GOOSE vodka alongside a custom Boston shaker, cocktail measure, bar strainer, and stirrer, the design for each item was inspired by the lunar universe —crafted in stainless steel, with refined, shiny finishes that give off a unique silvery glare. The GREY GOOSE x Alessi cocktail kit wil be available in the US for $350.00 USD and can be purchased at DrinkGreyGoose.com, or via ReserveBar.

About GREY GOOSE ® Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® Vodka, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

