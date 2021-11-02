OPPORTUNITY FOR AUSTIN SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS: Free "Medicare Shop & Compare" Event Nov. 2

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to review their options for 2022 are invited to attend a complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" event, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, at the Norris Conference Center (2525 W Anderson Ln #365).

The Medicare expo is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the many plan options available to them. The event is sponsored by several physician groups, including Austin Regional Clinic, Premier Family Physicians, Capital Medical Clinic, and South Austin Medical Clinic and hosted by Connected Senior Care Advantage. To register: ConnectedSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The event will feature several breakout sessions that include topics relevant to decision-making seniors:

Medicare 101: Explanation and comparison of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage programs.

Medicare Advantage benefit details: Insurance company and broker presentations

Connected Senior Care Advantage: Overview explaining the coordination of care between participating health plans and physician groups

Connected Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan - rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians.

If you miss the in-person event, you can still watch the virtual Medicare Shop and Compare event by logging on to ConnectedSeniorCareAdvantage.com from now until Dec. 31.

SOURCE Connected Senior Care Advantage