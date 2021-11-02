proteanTecs UCT Supports TSMC 3nm Process Technology to Accelerate Lifecycle Health Monitoring

HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of deep data solutions for advanced electronics, announced today that its Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) monitoring technology now supports TSMC's advanced 3nm process.

The company joined the TSMC IP Alliance Program earlier this year, offering silicon-verified, production-proven solutions in TSMC process technologies down to 5nm. "This announcement marks yet another milestone achieved in our long-term collaboration with TSMC to bring scale and optimization to the industry, with visibility into the 3nm generation of silicon process nodes, from production to lifetime operation. Chip makers, system manufacturers, and service providers gain the assurance they need to bring robust and competitive products to market," commented Evelyn Landman, co-founder and CTO of proteanTecs.

proteanTecs has developed enterprise cloud and edge monitoring software based on deep data. The novel data is generated by on-chip UCT Agents™ (monitoring IPs) that are built for analytics. Customers gain actionable insights with automated feedback deployment, enabling them to maximize profit, ensure supply, and exceed operational growth.

During product bring-up and volume testing, chip and system vendors can optimize power-performance per application, improve performance robustness, optimize and track reliability margins, and significantly shorten time to market.

Once deployed in the field, service providers can be alerted on faults before failures, reduce maintenance costs and RMAs, optimize system performance, and extend product lifetime.

"We are pleased with the results of our long-term partnership with proteanTecs in next-generation design enablement," said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "The availability of proteanTecs UCT on TSMC's 3nm technology will help our mutual customers achieve silicon innovations benefiting from the significant power and performance boost of our most advanced process technology and quickly launch their new product innovations to market."

Designed for analytics, proteanTecs' UCT Agents are widespread to provide extremely high coverage with negligible PPA (power, performance, area) impact, and operate in test and in mission modes. By extracting data from the Agents and analyzing it in the cloud-based platform using machine learning algorithms, users along the value chain gain:

Performance and performance degradation monitoring

Operational, application and environmental monitoring

Precision profiling and classification

Interconnect performance monitoring

proteanTecs provides a suite of automated UCT integration tools that perform design assessment, advising on strategic Agent placement for optimal coverage and fusion.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

