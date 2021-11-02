Quark.ai Introduces Its Autonomous Customer Support Chatbot

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark.ai, the market leader in Autonomous Customer Support, today announced the introduction of its Autonomous Customer Support Chatbot, "Cory," developed specifically to enable instant self-service resolutions for complex technical issues confronting industrial and technology enterprises.

Quark.ai's interpretive and conversational chatbot delivers unsurpassed accuracy, reliability and speed-to-resolution for some of industry's most mission-critical customer issues. The chatbot is an extension of Quark.ai's Autonomous Customer Support platform, which combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to automate research-intensive functions that are often manual, expensive and frustratingly inefficient. Quark.ai promptly interprets complex Customer Support cases, scours an enterprise's internal documents and delivers instant resolutions to customers. The result for Customer Support Organizations is significant improvement in Customer Satisfaction and support expense.

Existing Chatbots require pre-built rules and responses that address a narrowly defined set of inquiries, and thus are unable to handle the wide variety of issues that frequently confront technical support. Unlike these existing designs, Quark.ai's Autonomous Chatbot is capable of having a conversation with the customer to resolve any issue or inquiry, without prior construction of the response. Quark.ai accomplishes this by using its proprietary NLP technology to clearly understand and cross-examine an inquiry, regardless of its complexity.

Quark.ai's patented combination of Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing produces a chatbot with the ability to ask-and-answer in more natural words, phrases and terminology maintains a more comfortable, insight-inducing conversation with a customer. This unrivaled solution considers, analyzes and contextualizes the different words that comprise the inquiry and applies that understanding to a resolution of the issue. It is capable of using all available documents within the organization to automatically and intelligently prepare responses and resolutions This unsurpassed capability is especially critical to customers of industrial and technology companies, whose complex products often have numerous versions and continual updates.

"Quark.ai's conversational chatbot fulfills the vision of self-service in customer support," said Quark.ai Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Prosenjit Sen. "Nearly all inquiring customers who begin with self-service quickly abandon it in frustration and demand to interact with a customer support representative. This leads to a poor customer experience – and a sub-optimal resolution to the customer's issue. Quark.ai's conversational chatbot is a long-awaited solution to this pain point, injecting the accuracy, speed and comprehensiveness of Autonomous Customer Support to the front lines of customer interaction."

About Quark.ai

Quark.ai is the technology leader in autonomous customer support. Quark.ai's multi-channel platform combines Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to interpret complex customer cases and automatically provide resolutions at scale with unsurpassed accuracy and speed. The result is unrivaled efficiency and scalability in Customer Support, with lower escalations, higher Customer Satisfaction and significant cost savings. More information may be found at https://quark.ai .

