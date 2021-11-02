Widewail Announces Integration with The Campaign Registry

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widewail, a leading customer review and reputation management solution, today announced the integration of Widewail Invite, its SMS review generation software, with The Campaign Registry, the authority for registering Application-to-Person 10 Digit Long Code (10DLC) messaging campaigns. The integration is the first in its class.

To protect end-users from data in unsanctioned long codes, mobile network operators AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless have selected The Campaign Registry as a third-party registration for companies' implementing consumer text messaging campaigns. Campaign service providers like Widewail are asked to declare messaging and senders through The Campaign Registry in order to create a better and more trusted messaging ecosystem for end-users and to help companies avoid restrictions or penalties on unregistered text campaigns.

In becoming the first in its competitive set to take these steps and register as a campaign service provider (CSP) in The Campaign Registry, Widewail is following the latest industry best practices , ensuring its customers' registered campaigns are fully supported in deliverability and overall performance.

"Widewail is proud to take these steps and is committed to staying on top of changes in the industry in order to deliver the best solution to our customers," says Matt Murray, founder and CEO of Widewail. "The landscape of application-to-person messaging is rapidly changing. Businesses that aren't working with providers that understand and react to these changes are exposing themselves to unnecessary risk."

Free to its customers, Widewail is bundling this new layer of service and protection into its existing packages.

"We're absorbing the cost of integration because we are that confident it will benefit our customers," says Murray.

