WPUR Introduces New Business For $263 Billion Renewable Water Market (See Video)

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterPure International, Inc. (WPUR) today launched a new website that presents the company's updated business plan implemented earlier this year to continue in developing clean water operations.

The website includes details on the company's first pilot project fully developed and now in operation to include a short video of the company drilling for and striking water in the development of a well to support a dairy operation in Sub Sahara Africa.

The renewable water market was valued at an estimated value of over $263 billion in 2020 ZX

Water scarcity today impacts over 3 billion people and by 2050 is expected to impact 5 billion.

Water scarcity is not just a problem for developing economic regions. This past summer, Federal Authorities in the U.S. declared a water shortage in the largest U.S. water reserve, Lake Mead, which serves 10 million residents.

In conjunction with the company's business plan to trial and refine new water management efficiencies and technologies within developing economic regions and then scale those solutions for global applications, he company expects to make a water related intellectual property acquisition prior to the end of the year.

Separately, the company has been in discussions with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM) about developing an emergency water reserve solution for disaster relief events in developing economic regions.

