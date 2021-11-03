Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2021, was $654,692 or $0.73 per common share. This compares to $516,482 or $0.58 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 26.8%. . The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $110,000. While interest income on loans decreased $202,000 due to lower loan yields during 2021, interest income on investments increased $249,000 due to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $63,000, primarily due to lower rates on deposits.

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2021 was $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share. This compares to $1,555,194 or $1.73 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 47.3% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $964,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $412,000.

Total assets as of September 30, 2021, were $532.2 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $297.7 million and deposits were $481.2 million as of September 30, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, total loans decreased 6.9% and total deposits increased 8.2% versus December 31, 2020. Book value per share at September 30, 2021 was $43.88.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted, "we're pleased with our growth in earnings for the quarter and for the year to date. While loans decreased over the prior year, this was primarily due to a $39 million decrease in PPP loans versus the year ago level. We saw very strong loan demand in the third quarter and strong loan demand continues into the fourth quarter. This growth reflects the vibrancy of our markets and the quality of our lending team."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















9/30/2021

12/31/2020







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 75,024,113

$ 76,418,430



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 137,637,156

75,548,813



Other investment 247,400

359,700



Mortgage loans held for sale 1,994,769

6,408,720

















Loans, net of unearned income 301,996,154

323,624,861



Allowance for loan loss (4,316,855)

(4,057,091)





Loans, net 297,679,299

319,567,770

















Premises and equipment 8,186,982

5,103,036



Other real estate owned --

--



Other assets 11,465,768

11,129,233





Total Assets $ 532,235,487

$ 494,535,702













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 481,178,740

$ 444,701,932



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,788,458

9,770,497



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,970,147

1,928,168





Total Liabilities 492,937,345

456,400,597















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,795,076

1,794,250



Restricted Stock (63,724)

(37,976)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,159,822

4,147,114



Retained earnings 32,560,129

30,850,978



Unrealized gain/loss on securities 846,839

1,380,739





Total Stockholder's Equity 39,298,142

38,135,105



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 532,235,487

$ 494,535,702



















Book Value Per Share $ 43.88

$ 42.56

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD

















9/30/2021

9/30/2020





(Unaudited)



Interest Income:







Loans $ 3,618,485

$ 3,820,044

Securities available for sale









State, County & Municipal 163,671

82,218



Treasuries & Agencies 249,781

168,215



Corporate 92,651

12,531

Federal funds sold & other 25,746

19,813





4,150,335

4,102,821











Interest Expense:







Deposits 236,938

338,078

Other 155,988

117,597

Total Interest Expense 392,926

455,675















Net interest income 3,757,409

3,647,146











Provision for loan losses --

487,500













Net income after provision for loan losses 3,757,409

3,159,646











Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 117,081

109,566

Loss on Sale of Assets (27,690)

(4,864)

Securities gains (losses), net --

18,866

Mortgage banking income 459,902

627,119

SBA loan related income 37,168

279,804

Commissions on investment sales 23,738

147,232

Other 306,231

310,801

Total noninterest income 916,430

1,488,524











Noninterest expense







Salaries and employee benefits 2,221,805

2,593,803

Occupancy 387,877

306,541

Other operating 1,256,915

1,139,494

Total noninterest expense 3,866,597

4,039,838















Income before provision for income taxes 807,242

608,332











Provision for income taxes 152,550

91,850















Net Income $ 654,692

$ 516,482















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 895,662

895,237



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 895,662

895,401



QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.73

$ 0.58

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD

















9/30/2021

9/30/2020





(Unaudited)



Interest Income:







Loans $ 11,358,766

$ 10,885,055

Securities available for sale









State, County & Municipal 517,609

257,010



Treasuries & Agencies 610,697

665,164



Corporate 251,273

13,406

Federal funds sold & other 65,700

180,068





12,804,045

12,000,703











Interest Expense:







Deposits 783,570

1,310,370

Other 467,962

135,793

Total Interest Expense 1,251,532

1,446,163















Net interest income 11,552,513

10,554,540











Provision for loan losses 235,500

862,500













Net income after provision for loan losses 11,317,013

9,692,040











Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 332,215

339,613

Loss on Sale of Assets (64,151)

(18,155)

Securities gains (losses), net 172,312

182,860

Mortgage banking income 1,662,571

1,250,518

SBA loan related income 155,713

589,352

Commissions on investment sales 163,080

430,521

Other 1,055,703

920,082

Total noninterest income 3,477,442

3,694,790











Noninterest expense







Salaries and employee benefits 6,867,084

7,491,765

Occupancy 1,049,283

899,999

Other operating 4,000,890

3,097,216

Total noninterest expense 11,917,257

11,488,980















Income before provision for income taxes 2,877,198

1,897,851











Provision for income taxes 585,868

342,657















Net Income $ 2,291,330

$ 1,555,194















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 895,662

895,237



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 895,662

895,401



YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.56

$ 1.73

