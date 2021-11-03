Spenco® Launches New Propel™ & Propel™ + Carbon Insoles

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Spenco®, the innovative healthcare company whose mission is to help people everywhere improve their foot health and enhance their overall athletic performance, launched two new insoles as part of their new performance series. The Propel™ and Propel™ + Carbon are designed to supercharge your favorite running shoe with the latest advancements in running technology. Spenco® announced both insoles will be available at Spenco.com and retailers nationwide beginning November 3, 2021, enabling runners to upgrade to their newest insoles. The Propel™ will retail at $49.99 and the Propel™ + Carbon will retail at $99.99.

"The Propel™ and Propel™ + Carbon performance insoles from Spenco® represent the next chapter in speed technology for runners. These insoles allow runners to experience the sensation of propulsion without buying additional racing-specific shoes," said Matthew Le Vine, Certified Pedorthist and Spenco Product Line Manager.

Running technology is evolving and the result has been record-shattering runs on the world's biggest stages. Spenco® took the technology used in the top performing running shoes and applied it to the new Propel™ and Propel™ + Carbon performance insoles. Both insoles feature lightweight, durable, responsive cushioning and game-changing energy return foam to make runs feel easier and more explosive.

Supercharge the cushion in your everyday trainer with Spenco® Propel insoles featuring INergy™ Foam technology. Experience a lighter, more durable insole that provides superior energy return versus the standard insole.

Turn your everyday trainer into an elite race-ready shoe with the Propel™ + Carbon insole. Designed by biomechanical experts, this insole features a full-length carbon plate for explosiveness with each foot strike and INergy™ Foam for next-level energy efficiency.

Founded in 1967 by Dr. Wayman Spence, Spenco® is an innovative healthcare company whose mission is to help people everywhere improve their foot health and enhance their overall athletic performance. While Spenco's core business revolves around producing high-quality insole and foot care products, Spenco® also provides the most advanced sports medicine and first aid products. Today, over 50 years later, Spenco® is part of Implus LLC, a dynamic company that focuses on active lifestyle accessories for footcare, outdoor, sports, and fitness.

www.spenco.implus.com

Implus is home to more than 20 brands in the footwear accessories, hosiery, specialty running, outdoor, fitness and medical categories. As an industry leader in consumer packaged goods, Implus is committed to enhancing healthy and active lifestyles, providing innovative products to more than 80,000 retail outlets worldwide. Distributing across more than 70 countries, Implus is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with five international offices and four domestic satellite offices. Key brands within Implus' portfolio include Sof Sole®, Balega®, Yaktrax®, SKLZ®, TriggerPoint™, RockTape® and Spenco®. To learn more, please visit www.Implus.com.

