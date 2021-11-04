14,000 High School Teachers And Counselors Receive Complimentary Educational Resources

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts , a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education, announced nearly 14,000 high school teachers and career counselors in districts across the country now have unlimited access to complementary culinary learning materials and career counseling resources and tools designed to support students interested in food or hospitality-related careers after high school.

Through this initiative, Escoffier has given educators and career support staff access to turnkey resources to support learning, including 68 videos, presentations, self-guided online workshops, professional lesson plans, instruction guides and assessment tools. Career counselor resources include self-guided toolkits to help students better understand potential career pathways and how students can use their skill sets and creativity in the culinary industry.

"For many teachers and counselors, guiding students interested in a variety of vocational careers is uncharted territory. High School students interested in a career in the culinary or hospitality industry can really benefit from enhanced exposure to real-world training and resources like these. Our goal is to help expose students to these alternative career paths and support teachers and counselors throughout the process. Our online programs help us address this need on a national level," said Tracy Lorenz, president and ceo of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

"In addition to learning the basics like knife skills, the importance of sanitation and making a roux, our teaching tools are designed so students can stretch their abilities and open their minds to what a career path in the culinary and hospitality industry might look like," added Kirk T. Bachmann, Escoffier's Boulder campus president and head of Product & Business Development for the institution. "We've seen students take advantage of these resources and use critical thinking, technology and organizational skills in a creative culinary setting," added Bachmann.

For more information on the complementary resources for high school teachers, visit escoffier.edu/educators.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of culinary training and education. Escoffier is the only U.S. accredited institution, through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees which include culinary classes and real-world industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-based Culinary Arts and Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

