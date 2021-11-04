Blockchain.com Launches Crypto Trading in the State of Georgia Company delivers crypto access and jobs across the U.S.; sign-ups rose more than 500% at launch

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced the arrival of crypto trading for over ten million Georgia residents. This announcement marks another step in Blockchain.com's mission to expand crypto access across the United States. Upon launch, Georgia user sign-ups spiked more than 500%, demonstrating high demand for crypto trading within the Peach State.

This news follows recent product launches across Michigan, Oklahoma, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota all within the past month. Additionally, within the last year, Blockchain.com has expanded to Florida, Alaska, Delaware, Illinois, Oregon, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. The crypto platform is now available in more than 30 states and is actively working through individual license approvals to bring product availability to all U.S. residents.

Crypto trading on Blockchain.com will enable increased financial freedom and earning potential for Georgia residents. Additionally, the remote-first company is offering roles across sales, customer success, people operations, legal, engineering, finance, operations, and more. All open positions can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"We are thrilled to enter a state that matches our excitement about the future of crypto," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com Head of Communications. "Just this year the Georgia House of Representatives approved a high school financial literacy program that includes crypto. As more Georgia residents seek out resources to buy and sell crypto, we look forward to offering them a platform built on accessibility and trust. We also welcome crypto enthusiasts from the Peach State to explore our job offerings for many open remote roles."

With a $5.2B valuation and more than $1.5B in 2021 YTD revenue, Blockchain.com is at an inflection point in its growth. The company is home to a growing Institutional Markets business. With more than 37 million verified accounts and 77M wallets across more than 200 countries, Blockchain.com allows users to monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using a non-custodial Wallet, lightning fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. It has raised more than $500 million in funding from leading global investors including Eldridge, GV, Kyle Bass, Lakestar, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Kruptos Assets Limited, and others. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , and check out The Blockchain.com Podcast and blog for the latest company news.

