Brooks Automation Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Automation, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRKS) will announce fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year-end earnings which ended on September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-786-1918 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2907 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Brooks website at https://brooks.investorroom.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 11, 2021.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Life Sciences business, to be operated under the new Azenta brand, provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale to Thomas H. Lee Partners of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business, which provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world's leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.brooks.com.

