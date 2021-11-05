Actress And Mom Kristen Bell Teams Up With Same-Day Delivery Service Shipt To Spread Delivery Magic This Holiday Season And Beyond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the multi-retailer, same-day shopping and delivery company, is announcing today the launch of a year-long partnership with actress and author Kristen Bell. The goal of the first-of-its-kind marketing partnership for the delivery marketplace is to create greater brand awareness and differentiation around Shipt, its services, and expanded retail categories with Kristen Bell's loyal following. Bell will be featured in marketing campaigns throughout the year, including an upcoming 2021 holiday campaign with seasonal campaigns to follow.

Over the course of the partnership, Bell will appear in video and audio ad spots that will run across online video, radio, connected TV and social media platforms, including on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Pandora, Spotify, Hulu and additional platforms. The creative spots will focus on the convenience Shipt offers its customers through its same-day delivery and the elevated experience provided by the Shipt personal shopper community in more than 5,000 cities nationwide. Consumers can expect to see how Shipt appears in different parts of Bell's life and how everyday things like cooking, entertaining, homecare, and wellness can be made simpler through Shipt's services.

"We are all huge fans of Kristen's work and the way she shares her family life openly and honestly with her followers," said Shipt Chief Communications Officer, Molly Snyder. "It's easy to see ourselves in her because like many of us she plays several roles - wife, mother, actress, and entrepreneur, among others. She embodies all of the things we look for in a partner, and most importantly, she is a true believer in our service and the value we add to customers' lives."

In her debut piece of video creative with Shipt, Bell will be featured shopping alongside a Shipt Shopper at one of its many retailers, expressing her appreciation for the Shopper and his expertise in choosing the best items to complete a shopping list. The content will go live on Monday, November 8 across all platforms.

"Life is hectic, there is never enough time and so much is out of our control" said Kristen Bell. "Shipt is the service I have steadily relied on to help me with the day-to-day, whether it be items I forgot to purchase in advance like snacks for the kids or home decor for entertaining. I'm excited to work with Shipt to share how easy, convenient, and reliable it is for all those who wear many hats."

Shipt delivers from more than 130 retailers across 5,000 cities in the U.S. For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com and follow Shipt on social at Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here.

