PROVO, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) today announced that Forbes named it to its list of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies for 2021. Nu Skin ranks #90 on the inaugural list of 300 companies who are leading the way to support women inside and outside their workforces.

Nu Skin Named to Forbes List of World's Top Female Friendly Companies

"At Nu Skin, we've been committed to empowering women for the past 37 years, and we're honored to be acknowledged by Forbes for these efforts," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "The past two years have been difficult, but we've seen how they have taken an especially hard toll on women around the world. We're committed to doing even more to create a supportive work environment and drive gender equity in the workplace."

To compile the list, Forbes worked with Statista to survey 85,000 women in 40 countries. Respondents were asked to rate their employers' performance on gender-related criteria and their willingness to recommend their employer to others. Statista also asked respondents to rate companies based on their corporate responsibility, marketing campaigns and public perception, as related to gender equality. The final list ranks the 300 companies that received the most recommendations and boast the most gender-diverse boards and executive ranks.

To view the complete list, visit www.forbes.com/female-friendly-companies.

To learn about career opportunities at Nu Skin, visit www.nuskin.com/careers.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Nu Skin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises