PRA Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The Company reported net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. of $34.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $42.5 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.76 versus $0.92 in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. was $148.9 million, or $3.24 per diluted share, compared with $119.5 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the same period in 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total portfolio purchases of $391.9 million , an increase of $172.3 million , or 78%, from the second quarter of 2021.

Estimated remaining collections (ERC) of $6.1 billion , an increase of $91 million from the second quarter of 2021.

Total cash collections were $488.4 million .

Total revenues were $263.7 million .

Cash efficiency ratio 1 of 62.4%.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.76 .

Common stock repurchases of $74 million , or 1.8 million shares, at an average price of $41.10 .

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the last 12 months was 1.81x.

$1.4 billion available for portfolio purchases.

"We deployed almost $400 million in the third quarter, making it one of our largest portfolio purchasing quarters. In Europe, we invested $220 million, where we have seen a very healthy pipeline of deals coming to market and we also secured a large multi-year forward flow agreement. We invested $172 million in the Americas and Australia, highlighted by sizeable portfolio spot purchases in South America, which further demonstrates the benefits of our geographic diversification," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We also made excellent progress in returning capital to shareholders through the $150 million share repurchase program launched during the third quarter, repurchasing $74 million of our common stock at an average price of $41.10. Our leverage ratios remain well below our target range, despite the strong portfolio purchasing quarter and the utilization of nearly half of our initial share repurchase authorization. On November 1, we announced an $80 million increase to our share repurchase program, raising the total authorization to $230 million."

1. Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts. 2. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Cash Collections and Revenues

The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:























Cash Collection Source

2021

2020 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 276,691



$ 324,845



$ 347,638



$ 286,524



$ 336,322

Americas Insolvency

37,464



37,768



35,253



36,048



37,344

Europe Core

151,625



157,637



149,486



141,471



131,702

Europe Insolvency

22,574



23,579



23,510



17,830



13,971

Total Cash Collections

$ 488,354



$ 543,829



$ 555,887



$ 481,873



$ 519,339



































































Cash Collection Source -



















Constant Currency Adjusted

2021













2020 ($ in thousands)

Q3













Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 276,691















$ 337,483

Americas Insolvency

37,464















37,373

Europe Core

151,625















136,747

Europe Insolvency

22,574















14,810

Total Cash Collections

$ 488,354















$ 526,413



Cash collections in the quarter decreased $31.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a return to more normal seasonal trends in the U.S., as well as the lower volume of accounts in the U.S. legal channel during 2021. These decreases were partially offset by a 20% increase in Europe cash collections driven by significant levels of portfolio purchases in the last few years. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , cash collections increased $64.2 million compared to the same period last year.

Total portfolio revenue in the quarter was $256.7 million compared to $265.7 million during the third quarter of 2020. The Company has consistently assumed that the majority of the current quarter overperformance was acceleration of future collections and made adjustments in some geographies to increase near term expected collections, bringing them in line with recent performance and trends in collections, with corresponding reductions later in the forecast period.

Expenses

Operating expenses in the quarter increased $6.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , operating expenses increased $15.2 million compared to the same period last year.

Interest expense, net decreased $4.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower average borrowings this year and a change in accounting for convertible notes.

The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 20.8%.

Portfolio Acquisitions

The Company purchased $391.9 million in finance receivables in the third quarter of 2021.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments of up to $873.7 million with $323.1 million in the Americas and Australia and $550.6 million in Europe.























Portfolio Purchase Source

2021

2020 ($ in thousands)

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Americas and Australia Core

$ 162,451



$ 98,901



$ 88,912



$ 67,460



$ 84,139

Americas Insolvency

9,878



14,642



9,486



12,504



14,328

Europe Core

212,194



106,134



44,095



137,647



74,930

Europe Insolvency

7,424



—



16,468



72,171



4,203

Total Portfolio Acquisitions

$ 391,947



$ 219,677



$ 158,961



$ 289,782



$ 177,600

























Conference Call Information

PRA Group, Inc. will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results with institutional investors and stock analysts.

The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report fourth quarter 2021 results after market close on February 28, 2022.

About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About Forward Looking Statements

Statements made herein that are not historical in nature, including PRA Group, Inc.'s or its management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's current beliefs, estimates, assumptions and expectations of PRA Group, Inc.'s future operations and financial and economic performance, taking into account currently available information. These statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will transpire or that our expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to PRA Group, Inc. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including risk factors and other risks that are described from time to time in PRA Group, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PRA Group, Inc.'s annual reports on Form 10-K, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K, which are available through PRA Group, Inc.'s website and contain a detailed discussion of PRA Group, Inc.'s business, including risks and uncertainties that may affect future results.

Due to such uncertainties and risks, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Information in this press release may be superseded by more recent information or statements, which may be disclosed in later press releases, subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Except as required by law, PRA Group, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in PRA Group, Inc.'s expectations with regard thereto or to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statements are based, in whole or in part.

PRA Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Portfolio income $ 212,905



$ 240,250



$ 663,714



$ 750,556

Changes in expected recoveries 43,820



25,403



157,504



32,388

Total portfolio revenue 256,725



265,653



821,218



782,944

Fee income 6,209



1,978



10,843



6,826

Other revenue 764



233



6,735



1,788

Total revenues 263,698



267,864



838,796



791,558

Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee services 74,584



71,974



228,200



217,617

Legal collection fees 10,993



13,661



36,208



41,975

Legal collection costs 21,450



26,043



61,231



79,997

Agency fees 15,646



14,900



47,145



38,619

Outside fees and services 29,434



22,719



71,167



60,796

Communication 9,782



9,379



33,039



31,702

Rent and occupancy 4,571



4,460



13,694



13,415

Depreciation and amortization 3,724



4,301



11,520



12,494

Other operating expenses 15,935



11,761



44,045



34,457

Total operating expenses 186,119



179,198



546,249



531,072

Income from operations 77,579



88,666



292,547



260,486

Other income and (expense):













Interest expense, net (29,599)



(33,692)



(91,987)



(106,319)

Foreign exchange gain 1,232



61



127



3,027

Other 85



291



294



(1,367)

Income before income taxes 49,297



55,326



200,981



155,827

Income tax expense 12,627



7,497



41,870



24,734

Net income 36,670



47,829



159,111



131,093

Adjustment for net income attributable

to noncontrolling interests 2,190



5,337



10,229



11,552

Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 34,480



$ 42,492



$ 148,882



$ 119,541

Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:













Basic $ 0.76



$ 0.93



$ 3.27



$ 2.63

Diluted $ 0.76



$ 0.92



$ 3.24



$ 2.60

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 45,305



45,579



45,594



45,526

Diluted 45,656



46,140



45,920



45,971



PRA Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)



(unaudited)





September 30, 2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,545



$ 108,613

Restricted cash 4,752



12,434

Investments 85,171



55,759

Finance receivables, net 3,449,939



3,514,788

Other receivables, net 7,065



13,194

Income taxes receivable 21,863



21,928

Deferred tax assets, net 77,213



83,205

Right-of-use assets 51,998



52,951

Property and equipment, net 53,767



58,356

Goodwill 482,479



492,989

Other assets 41,168



38,844

Total assets $ 4,331,960



$ 4,453,061

Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,379



$ 5,294

Accrued expenses 100,342



97,320

Income taxes payable 20,719



29,692

Deferred tax liabilities, net 32,604



40,867

Lease liabilities 56,409



57,348

Interest-bearing deposits 132,612



132,739

Borrowings 2,520,903



2,661,289

Other liabilities 34,342



54,986

Total liabilities 2,903,310



3,079,535

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued

and outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 44,040 shares

issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 100,000 shares authorized,

45,585 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 440



456

Additional paid-in capital —



75,282

Retained earnings 1,654,544



1,511,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (264,781)



(245,791)

Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc. 1,390,203



1,341,917

Noncontrolling interest 38,447



31,609

Total equity 1,428,650



1,373,526

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,331,960



$ 4,453,061



Select Expenses (Income) Amounts in thousands, pre-tax

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019

















Noncash interest

expense - amortization

of debt discount —

—

—

1,959

2,388

3,247

3,217

3,157

Noncash interest

expense - amortization

of debt issuance costs 2,406

2,391

2,256

2,393

2,476

2,743

2,640

2,649

Change in fair value of

derivatives 2,982

2,911

3,102

3,875

3,701

3,284

2,039

1,247

Amortization of

intangibles 104

105

181

1,792

360

351

349

407

Stock-based

compensation expense 4,317

4,040

4,113

5,370

3,097

3,063

2,857

2,809



Purchase Price Multiples as of September 30, 2021 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Purchase Price (1)(2) Total Estimated

Collections (3) Estimated

Remaining

Collections (4) Current Purchase

Price Multiple Original Purchase

Price Multiple (5) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2010 $ 1,078,219

$ 3,400,695

$ 20,886

315% 240% 2011 209,602

719,844

12,296

343% 245% 2012 254,076

652,359

13,851

257% 226% 2013 390,826

894,134

21,565

229% 211% 2014 404,117

859,487

34,155

213% 204% 2015 443,114

908,490

84,319

205% 205% 2016 455,767

1,112,953

174,608

244% 201% 2017 532,851

1,214,479

263,966

228% 193% 2018 653,975

1,396,690

350,509

214% 202% 2019 581,476

1,249,471

487,764

215% 206% 2020 435,668

931,651

572,004

214% 213% 2021 347,641

672,752

624,805

194% 194% Subtotal 5,787,332

14,013,005

2,660,728





Americas Insolvency







1996-2010 606,395

1,382,652

604

228% 180% 2011 180,432

370,146

370

205% 155% 2012 251,395

392,933

94

156% 136% 2013 227,834

355,191

453

156% 133% 2014 148,420

219,081

1,760

148% 124% 2015 63,170

87,229

418

138% 125% 2016 91,442

117,105

2,878

128% 123% 2017 275,257

350,845

30,193

127% 125% 2018 97,879

131,527

42,766

134% 127% 2019 123,077

159,298

86,020

129% 128% 2020 62,130

85,128

67,104

137% 136% 2021 34,003

47,105

45,525

139% 139% Subtotal 2,161,434

3,698,240

278,185





Total Americas and Australia 7,948,766

17,711,245

2,938,913





Europe Core









2012 20,409

42,267

—

207% 187% 2013 20,334

26,084

—

128% 119% 2014 773,811

2,240,031

502,932

289% 208% 2015 411,340

723,559

218,870

176% 160% 2016 333,090

561,613

256,468

169% 167% 2017 252,174

353,381

162,591

140% 144% 2018 341,775

527,899

304,855

154% 148% 2019 518,610

775,332

515,554

150% 152% 2020 324,119

554,041

433,847

171% 172% 2021 353,539

599,818

577,137

170% 170% Subtotal 3,349,201

6,404,025

2,972,254





Europe Insolvency







2014 10,876

18,297

46

168% 129% 2015 18,973

29,009

1,157

153% 139% 2016 39,338

56,850

5,593

145% 130% 2017 39,235

49,180

12,650

125% 128% 2018 44,908

51,977

25,606

116% 123% 2019 77,218

102,011

58,984

132% 130% 2020 105,440

135,893

102,428

129% 129% 2021 23,485

29,676

27,003

126% 126% Subtotal 359,473

472,893

233,467





Total Europe 3,708,674

6,876,918

3,205,721





Total PRA Group $ 11,657,440

$ 24,588,163

$ 6,144,634











(1) Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, TEC is presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase. (4) For our non-U.S. amounts, ERC is presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate. (5) The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.

Portfolio Financial Information Year-to-date as of September 30, 2021 Amounts in thousands Purchase Period Cash Collections (1) Portfolio Income (1) Change in Expected

Recoveries (1) Total Portfolio

Revenue (1) Net Finance

Receivables as of

September 30, 2021 (2) Americas and Australia Core









1996-2010 $ 10,168

$ 6,227

$ 2,465

$ 8,692

$ 4,657

2011 6,086

3,717

1,223

4,940

1,995

2012 7,061

3,290

1,387

4,677

4,375

2013 12,948

6,289

(1,772)

4,517

7,857

2014 17,717

8,350

(3,773)

4,577

12,105

2015 28,449

15,707

(9,526)

6,181

33,589

2016 60,990

32,106

(115)

31,991

63,980

2017 105,643

48,701

10,228

58,929

118,667

2018 193,699

66,584

31,149

97,733

189,064

2019 232,297

92,750

26,418

119,168

265,681

2020 226,068

97,175

52,411

149,586

322,912

2021 48,048

33,002

(183)

32,819

331,622

Subtotal 949,174

413,898

109,912

523,810

1,356,504

Americas Insolvency









1996-2010 471

501

(15)

486

—

2011 162

196

(33)

163

—

2012 489

161

340

501

—

2013 647

379

268

647

—

2014 881

856

(32)

824

156

2015 1,046

471

(85)

386

238

2016 6,543

1,137

230

1,367

2,247

2017 34,514

6,501

2,351

8,852

26,108

2018 24,111

4,768

1,079

5,847

37,385

2019 28,538

6,855

(1,017)

5,838

74,558

2020 11,501

5,533

903

6,436

52,559

2021 1,582

1,448

229

1,677

33,916

Subtotal 110,485

28,806

4,218

33,024

227,167

Total Americas and Australia 1,059,659

442,704

114,130

556,834

1,583,671

Europe Core









2012 901

—

901

901

—

2013 532

—

533

533

—

2014 113,726

73,152

21,097

94,249

142,909

2015 39,404

20,653

(8,937)

11,716

112,919

2016 35,457

18,422

(1,387)

17,035

149,054

2017 27,247

9,083

(2,960)

6,123

111,143

2018 53,130

18,174

5,817

23,991

201,056

2019 93,839

28,871

9,890

38,761

347,599

2020 71,264

27,566

10,664

38,230

263,916

2021 23,248

8,152

3,645

11,797

342,204

Subtotal 458,748

204,073

39,263

243,336

1,670,800

Europe Insolvency









2014 242

97

76

173

21

2015 1,342

544

43

587

853

2016 4,783

1,388

226

1,614

4,301

2017 7,236

1,056

249

1,305

11,426

2018 8,846

1,750

(748)

1,002

22,699

2019 18,390

4,353

1,070

5,423

49,581

2020 26,073

6,845

2,045

8,890

84,688

2021 2,751

904

1,150

2,054

21,899

Subtotal 69,663

16,937

4,111

21,048

195,468

Total Europe 528,411

221,010

43,374

264,384

1,866,268

Total PRA Group $ 1,588,070

$ 663,714

$ 157,504

$ 821,218

$ 3,449,939







(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period. (2) For our non-U.S. amounts, Net Finance Receivables are presented at the September 30, 2021 exchange rate.

Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1) as of September 30, 2021 Amounts in millions



Cash Collections Purchase

Period Purchase

Price (2)(3) 1996-

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Americas and Australia Core

























1996-2010 $ 1,078.2

$ 1,990.5

$ 367.1

$ 311.5

$ 228.4

$ 157.7

$ 109.3

$ 70.2

$ 46.0

$ 34.4

$ 28.4

$ 18.8

$ 10.2

$ 3,372.5

2011 209.6

—

62.0

174.5

152.9

108.5

73.8

48.7

32.0

21.6

16.6

10.9

6.1

707.6

2012 254.1

—

—

56.9

173.6

146.2

97.3

60.0

40.0

27.8

17.9

11.8

7.1

638.6

2013 390.8

—

—

—

101.6

247.8

194.0

120.8

78.9

56.4

36.9

23.2

12.9

872.5

2014 404.1

—

—

—

—

92.7

253.4

170.3

114.2

82.2

55.3

31.9

17.7

817.7

2015 443.1

—

—

—

—

—

117.0

228.4

185.9

126.6

83.6

57.2

28.4

827.1

2016 455.8

—

—

—

—

—

—

138.7

256.5

194.6

140.6

105.9

61.0

897.3

2017 532.9

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

107.3

278.7

256.5

192.5

105.6

940.6

2018 654.0

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

122.7

361.9

337.7

193.7

1016.0

2019 581.5 —

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

143.8

349.0

232.3

725.1

2020 435.7

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

133.0

226.1

359.1

2021 347.6

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

48.1

48.1

Subtotal 5,787.4

1,990.5

429.1

542.9

656.5

752.9

844.8

837.1

860.8

945.0

1,141.5

1,271.9

949.2

11,222.2

Americas Insolvency

























1996-2010 606.4

390.9

261.2

270.4

231.0

158.9

51.2

8.6

4.6

2.5

1.4

0.8

0.5

1,382.0

2011 180.4

—

15.2

66.4

82.8

85.8

76.9

36.0

3.7

1.6

0.7

0.5

0.2

369.8

2012 251.4

—

—

17.4

103.6

94.1

80.1

60.7

29.3

4.3

1.9

0.9

0.5

392.8

2013 227.8

—

—

—

52.5

82.6

81.7

63.4

47.8

21.9

2.9

1.3

0.6

354.7

2014 148.4

—

—

—

—

37.0

50.9

44.3

37.4

28.8

15.8

2.2

0.9

217.3

2015 63.2

—

—

—

—

—

3.4

17.9

20.1

19.8

16.7

7.9

1.0

86.8

2016 91.4

—

—

—

—

—

—

18.9

30.4

25.0

19.9

14.4

6.5

115.1

2017 275.3

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

49.1

97.3

80.9

58.8

34.5

320.6

2018 97.9

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.7

27.4

30.5

24.1

88.7

2019 123.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

13.3

31.4

28.5

73.2

2020 62.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.6

11.5

18.1

2021 34.0

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

1.7

1.7

Subtotal 2,161.4

390.9

276.4

354.2

469.9

458.4

344.2

249.8

222.4

207.9

180.9

155.3

110.5

3,420.8

Total Americas and Australia 7,948.8

2,381.4

705.5

897.1

1,126.4

1,211.3

1,189.0

1,086.9

1,083.2

1,152.9

1,322.4

1,427.2

1,059.7

14,643.0

Europe Core

























2012 20.4

—

—

11.6

9.0

5.6

3.2

2.2

2.0

2.0

1.5

1.2

0.9

39.2

2013 20.3

—

—

—

7.1

8.5

2.3

1.3

1.2

1.3

0.9

0.7

0.5

23.8

2014 773.8

—

—

—

—

153.2

292.0

246.4

220.8

206.3

172.9

149.8

113.7

1,555.1

2015 411.3

—

—

—

—

—

45.8

100.3

86.2

80.9

66.1

54.3

39.4

473.0

2016 333.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

40.4

78.9

72.6

58.0

48.3

35.5

333.7

2017 252.2

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

17.9

56.0

44.1

36.1

27.2

181.3

2018 341.8

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

24.3

88.7

71.2

53.1

237.3

2019 518.6

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

47.9

125.7

93.8

267.4

2020 324.1

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

32.4

71.3

103.7

2021 353.6

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

23.3

23.3

Subtotal 3,349.2

—

—

11.6

16.1

167.3

343.3

390.6

407.0

443.4

480.1

519.7

458.7

3,237.8

Europe Insolvency























2014 10.9

—

—

—

—

—

4.3

3.9

3.2

2.6

1.5

0.8

0.2

16.5

2015 19.0

—

—

—

—

—

3.0

4.4

5.0

4.8

3.9

2.9

1.3

25.3

2016 39.3

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.2

12.7

12.9

10.7

7.9

4.8

55.2

2017 39.2

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

1.2

7.9

9.2

9.8

7.2

35.3

2018 44.9

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

0.6

8.4

10.3

8.8

28.1

2019 77.2

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

5.1

21.1

18.4

44.6

2020 105.4

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6.1

26.1

32.2

2021 23.5

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

2.8

2.8

Subtotal 359.4

—

—

—

—

—

7.3

14.5

22.1

28.8

38.8

58.9

69.6

240.0

Total Europe 3,708.6

—

—

11.6

16.1

167.3

350.6

405.1

429.1

472.2

518.9

578.6

528.3

3,477.8

Total PRA Group $ 11,657.4

$ 2,381.4

$ 705.5

$ 908.7

$ 1,142.5

$ 1,378.6

$ 1,539.6

$ 1,492.0

$ 1,512.3

$ 1,625.1

$ 1,841.3

$ 2,005.8

$ 1,588.0

$ 18,120.8







(1) For our non-U.S. amounts, cash collections are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period. (2) Includes the finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions. (3) For our non-U.S. amounts, purchase price is presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense; plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









LTM For the Year Ended Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. $ 179

$ 149

Adjustments:











Income tax expense 58

41

Foreign exchange losses/(gains) 1

(2)

Interest expense, net 127

142

Other expense (1)

1

Depreciation and amortization 17

18

Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 17

18

Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries 993

968

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,392

$ 1,337



Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of September 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (amounts in millions):

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

LTM For the Year Ended

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Borrowings $ 2,521

$ 2,661

LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,392

1,337

Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 1.81

1.99



Investor Contact:

Pete Graham

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(757) 431-7913

IR@PRAGroup.com

News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 431-3398

Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

