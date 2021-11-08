Thermo Fisher Scientific And Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Advance Next Generation Of STEM Leaders With Nationwide Grants, Enhanced Virtual Programming And Club Staff Development

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for professionals in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) continues to grow at a remarkable pace, Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has strengthened its longtime commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a renewed partnership to enhance and expand STEM education programming and exposure across Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

Thermo Fisher's partnership will support more than 30 Clubs nationwide via grants, STEM kits and continued investment in Boys & Girls Clubs' DIY STEM curriculum. Through the expanded partnership, Thermo Fisher Scientific will also invest in Club staff development through support for Boys & Girls Clubs' STEM training pathways, all of which underpin the company's belief that access to STEM education drives economic and social opportunity.

"Connecting underserved populations to high-quality STEM education empowers us to build a future workforce that more fully represents our society and better positions us to solve the world's most complex problems," said Paul Parker, senior vice president, strategy and corporate development for Thermo Fisher Scientific. "By expanding our longtime partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, a leader in developing globally competitive graduates, we can address a wider variety of obstacles to STEM education equity and propel more underserved youth into thriving STEM careers."

In the United States, Black and Latinx workers make up 11 and 16 percent of the overall U.S. workforce, respectively; but hold only five and eight percent of engineering jobs. Women, who account for nearly half of the overall workforce, hold only 14 percent of engineering jobs. Boys & Girls Clubs' STEM education training pathways addresses these gaps by providing a series of modules and targeted resources to help staff build essential STEM knowledge, habits and activity facilitation skills. STEM training pathways is aligned with youth development priorities to ensure high-quality, age-appropriate and culturally relevant programming for all Club members—82 percent of whom express interest in learning more about science, computers, and technology.

"We are looking forward to building upon our successful partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance STEM resources for youth in Clubs across the nation," said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "As our world becomes increasingly STEM-focused, impact-driven partnerships and support are critical to enable kids and teens to develop the skills they need to succeed after high school and in the workforce."

In addition to STEM training pathways, Thermo Fisher Scientific is enhancing its support for Boys & Girls Clubs' DIY STEM curriculum, which the company has supported since 2016 through the development of DIY STEM kits and DIY STEM on MyFuture activities. DIY STEM addresses the critical need to bring classroom STEM themes to life through informal exposure. Going forward, Thermo Fisher Scientific will develop and support new virtual content, events and competitions for DIY STEM on MyFuture, fueling virtual experiences that spark STEM career excitement and connecting youth to diverse professionals with similar identities and relevant career experiences.

