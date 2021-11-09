Alkymi Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkymi , the leader in data workflow automation, today announced the successful completion of the 2021 Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination for its Alkymi Data Inbox and Alkymi Patterns solution. The examination was performed by a leading, independent CPA firm for which Alkymi received an objective evaluation of the effectiveness of controls that address operations and compliance.

The SOC 2 security report evaluates information and systems protection against unauthorized access, unauthorized disclosure of information, and damage to systems that could compromise the availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of information or systems and affect the entity's ability to meet its objectives.

"Our customers trust Alkymi to process their confidential documents and data with the highest levels of security," said Harald Collet, CEO and co-founder of Alkymi. "The completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 for security evaluation is yet another step how we continue to help our customers automate with confidence."

Alkymi is committed to performing the SOC 2 Type 2 evaluation in future years and plans to continue to invest in best-in-class safety measures to deliver enterprise-grade, secure solutions to its customers.

About Alkymi

Alkymi transforms enterprise workflows by placing machine learning and automation technology into the hands of business users, turning operational data headaches into a source of efficiency. Alkymi's core products – Data Inbox and Patterns – allow businesses to extract, analyze and take action on critical business data in emails and documents. Leading organizations deploy Alkymi to accelerate decision-making, improve customer satisfaction and empower employees to focus on higher value, rewarding work. For additional information, visit www.alkymi.io .

