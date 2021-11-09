Angany Announces Vaccine Candidate to Treat Peanut Allergy

Food Allergy Center of the Massachusetts General Hospital to Begin Preclinical

Trial of Angany's Vaccine Candidate to Treat Peanut Allergy.

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Angany Inc., announces today that it has entered into a partnering agreement with Dr. Wayne Shreffler, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Pediatric Allergy & Immunology and Director of the Food Allergy Center at Massachusetts General Hospital and MassGeneral Hospital for Children, for a comprehensive series of preclinical studies of Angany's peanut allergy biologic candidate BP/AH-01. These ex vivo human cellular experiments will use state-of-the-art cellular marker technologies. The goal is to assess data relating to the eventual safety profile (hypo-allergenicity) and anti-allergic immune-stimulatory potency of BP/AH-01. These studies prepare Angany's introduction of this candidate-allergy therapeutic for First-in-human clinical trial scheduled for 2022.

"We are very pleased that our new approach to allergy immunotherapy has generated the enthusiastic collaboration of some of the most prestigious scientific teams in the world and we look forward to this opportunity to break new grounds in allergy immunotherapy with Dr. Shreffler and his team," says Dr. Vézina. "This important milestone in Angany's pharmaceutical development program, should raise new hope for millions of people affected by food allergy worldwide."

Leveraging its proprietary eBioparticle™ and eBioparticle-Potentiated Immunotherapy™ technology, Angany has developed an active immunotherapeutic biologic that provides a new disease-modifying approach for the treatment of peanut allergy.

"Our team has used synthetic biology to create allergen ultra-structures that mimic the surface motifs of viruses and by doing so, has been able to change the interaction between allergens and the immune system of allergic patients. Our in vivo animal and human ex vivo studies suggest that immunization with allergens presented as pseudo-pathogens will trigger a strong allergen-specific protective immune response with remarkably low allergenicity," explains Dr. Louis-Philippe Vézina.

"The potential treatment of allergy using an auto-adjuvanted vector builds upon the known strong antibody response from allergen-specific IgG," Dr. Shreffler says. "The ultimate goal is to find new and better ways to help the great many children and adults whose lives are affected by peanut allergy."

About Angany

Angany is a late preclinical stage, private Franco-Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to fighting allergy with a novel approach to immunotherapy. Angany's CEO, Dr Louis-Philippe Vézina, is a successful pharma entrepreneur, world renowned for his expertise in the design and production of new generations of vaccines. The company is pursuing a mission initiated in France in 2010 and plans to enter in clinical trials with its first allergy vaccine candidate (allergy to cats) in 2022, to soon be followed by its candidate vaccine for peanut allergy. Angany has developed a flexible, fast, and easily scalable 3rd generation plant-based bioproduction platform. Angany anticipates that its eBioparticle vaccinal platform will rapidly find direct applications in domains other than allergy, namely in cancer immunotherapy and in the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

