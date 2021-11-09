BIOARKIVE Receives International Standard ISO 20387:2018 Accreditation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOARKIVE, Inc. is pleased to announce the accreditation awarded by the Accreditation Council of the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). The ISO 20387 accreditation program was developed with input from industry experts to ensure biobanks and biorepositories meet quality performance standards related to core biobanking activities, including: sample acquisition, collection, preparation, preservation, testing, analysis, and distribution.

LOGO BioArkive, Inc - San Diego, CA (PRNewsfoto/BioArkive, Inc.)

BIOARKIVE was advised of the accreditation to ISO 20387:2018 and congratulated by Trace McInturff, Vice President, Accreditation Services at A2LA, based on a recent inspection.

"BIOARKIVE continues to focus on providing the high-quality biorepository and preclinical services that our partners require to further their research initiatives," said Dr. Praveen Nair, Chief Executive Officer at BIOARKIVE. "We are excited to be the first biorepository in California, and among the first cadre globally, to receive the ISO 20387 accreditation. This not only demonstrates BIOARKIVE'S persistent commitment to our clients but also the continuous growth and dedication of the entire BIOARKIVE team."

About A2LA

The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation is among the largest accreditation bodies in the world and the only independent, 501(c)3, non-profit, internationally recognized accreditation body in the United States that offers a full range of comprehensive conformity assessment accreditation services.

Established in 1978 as a public service membership society, A2LA is dedicated to the formal recognition of competent testing and calibration laboratories (including medical laboratories), biobanking facilities, inspection bodies, product certification bodies, proficiency testing providers, and reference material producers. A2LA has over 4,000 actively accredited certificates representing all 50 US states and more than 50 countries.

For more information about A2LA, please visit http://www.A2LA.org/

About BIOARKIVE

BIOARKIVE was founded by a group of translational science professionals with a simple mission: to promote scientific innovation by providing the highest quality services at the fairest possible price. Leveraging over half a century of combined industry experience, BIOARKIVE delivers industry-leading cold chain logistics, sample storage, and professional lab support services, all while keeping costs low for their clients. BIOARKIVE emphasizes a strong contractor-client relationship and caters to the specific needs of each sample received to their care.

For more information about BIOARKIVE, please visit http://www.bioarkive.com/

Contact:

Thomas Barr

858-703-8588

tbarr@bioarkive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioArkive, Inc.