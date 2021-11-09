China Yuchai Unveils China's First HD Tractor CVT Hybrid Powertrain and the Largest Horsepower Engine for Agricultural Machinery Market

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or the "Company") a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced two new smart powertrain systems for heavy-duty agricultural equipment, IE-Power and YCK16, at the recent 2021 China International Agricultural Machinery Exhibition in Shandong, China.

The CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) hybrid powertrain, IE-Power, showcases Yuchai's proprietary design for heavy-duty tractors in the range of 200-260 horsepower. Compared with traditional powertrains for tractors, the IE-Power increases performance by 10%-30% with reduced fuel consumption. In addition, IE-Power's electric motor performs at remarkably low noise, vibration and harshness. Agricultural machinery OEMs such as Shandong Wuzheng and Liugong Group have launched their heavy-duty CVT tractors powered by Yuchai's IE-Power.

GYMCL also introduced the YCK16 diesel engine for heavy-duty agricultural equipment applications. Jointly designed by Yuchai and AVL, the YCK16 features 580-775 horsepower with a National VI-compliant fuel injection system, and it is suitable for large agricultural equipment including forage harvesters and cotton harvesters.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "We continue to roll out new products loaded with compelling technologies to address growing end-market opportunities and environmental demands. As the Chinese agricultural market is undergoing unprecedented migration to advanced equipment for better productivity, we are poised to benefit from such trend and growing sales."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, GYMCL, engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2020, GYMCL sold 430,320 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

For more information:

Investor Relations

Kevin Theiss

Tel: +1-212-521-4050

Email: cyd@bluefocus.com

View original content:

SOURCE China Yuchai International Limited