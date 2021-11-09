DAP® Expands Legacy ALEX Brand with Launch of ALEX® Ultra Sealant featuring Breakthrough Anti-Shrink Technology

BALTIMORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Painters and Do-It-Yourselfers alike reach for DAP's ALEX® line of products. It's the No 1 caulk brand pro painters prefer because they know and trust the brand to deliver premium quality and performance for any paint project application. Now DAP®, a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, has expanded its legacy and flagship ALEX line with the introduction of ALEX® Ultra Advanced Anti-Shrink Sealant.

Formulated with breakthrough anti-shrink technology, ALEX Ultra is specifically designed to meet the demanding needs of professional paint jobs by solving for traditional latex sealant pain points while still providing unmatched ease of use. ALEX Ultra outperforms the competition as the lowest shrink latex sealant on the market and features silicone additives for greater flexibility and excellent adhesion to a wide variety of substrates, including wood, drywall, plaster, brick, masonry, glass, and most plastics and metals. These two features combined provide a long-lasting bead and excellent finish that won't crack or lose adhesion over time.

"DAP's Ultra portfolio offers Pros the premium features they seek to improve productivity and performance, while giving confidence to DIYers to get the job done right," said Justin Lingenfelser, Product Manager at DAP. "New ALEX Ultra takes latex sealant performance to the next level by pairing best-in-class shrink resistance, excellent adhesion strength, and a fast 15-minute paint-ready time allowing users to complete any paint project with precision and speed."

Providing a durable and long-lasting seal, ALEX Ultra is backed by a Lifetime Guarantee and is easy to apply and tools smoothly. It features a fast paint-ready time of 15 minutes with a brush or can be spray painted immediately.

ALEX Ultra's anti-shrink technology helps to ensure paint film cracking won't occur, providing outstanding and long-lasting paint finish results. It won't shine through or discolor paint, is mold and mildew resistant once cured and is a perfect solution for any paint project application.

ALEX Ultra can be found at Home Depot. For more information, visit dap.com.

