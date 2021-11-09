G-SHOCK Expands Luxury MT-G Series With New Multi-layer Carbon Frame And Lightweight Design

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio introduces the latest addition to its premium G-SHOCK MT-G series with the launch of the MTGB2000YBD1. The new model features a multi-layered carbon bezel frame, an advanced take on G-SHOCK'S latest Dual Core Guard Structure of a carbon monocoque case and metal frame. Now with the MTGB2000YBD1, the metal frame is replaced with a laminated carbon frame for improved strength to weight ratio, all in a sleek, black case with bright red accents.

The new multi-layered carbon bezel frame is formed by layering and heat-pressing carbon and glass fiber sheets to make a plate-shaped base material, which is then cut and molded to the desired shape, delivering a bezel frame that is 77% lighter than the stainless-steel frame used in previous models. The model also features a layered-composite band made from both metal and fine resin parts to offer a better fit while retaining the look and luster of metal.

For added strength, the top carbon layer of the bezel frame wraps around the sides of the watch and cylindrical carbon sheets are wrapped around the lugs used to connect the band. A polygonal crown complements the bezel frame design while bi-color layers and dial accents in G-SHOCK's red add to the luxurious look and feel of the new model.

The MTGB2000YBD1 features G-SHOCK'S premium technical features, including Bluetooth® that allows the watch to be connected to a smartphone via the G-SHOCK Connected app, MULTIBAND 6 Atomic Timekeeping, Tough Solar Power, a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, Super Illuminator high-brightness LED, and more.

As part of the release G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new timepiece also comes equipped with G-SHOCK's technical features including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

BLE (Bluetooth Low-Energy) Time Sync

LED (Super LED)

World Time (27 TZ)

Daily Alarm

1 Sec. Stopwatch (24Hr)

1 Sec Countdown Timer (24Hr)

Full Auto Calendar

The MTGB2000YBD1 will retail for $1,200 and will be available for purchase mid-November at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

