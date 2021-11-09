Heidrick & Struggles Vice Chairmen Named to NACD Directorship 100

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced today that Bonnie Gwin , Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Partner of the Global CEO & Board of Directors Practice and Theodore Dysart , Vice Chairman of the Global CEO & Board of Directors Practice were named to the 2021 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100. This is the 10th year for Bonnie Gwin and the 14th year for Theodore Dysart in receiving this recognition. The NACD is the recognized authority on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance.

"We applaud Bonnie and Ted for their continued exemplary work and commitment to elevating the critical role of corporate governance for more than a decade," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "This important recognition by their peers, year after year, is indicative of their dedication to not only advancing boardroom leadership, but also to serving as upstanding and trusted leaders at Heidrick & Struggles and across our industry. They have guided boards and organizations through a number of pivotal changes over the past several years, and we are proud of their leadership during these unprecedented times of change."

The NACD recognizes corporate directors, corporate governance experts, policymakers and influencers who have made a significant impact on boardroom practices and performance. Nominees for the list are evaluated based on integrity, mature confidence, informed judgement and high-performance standards. An independent selection committee reviews each nominee's history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles.

The honorees will be recognized during the 2021 NACD Directorship Awards Virtual Gala on November 9, 2021 alongside the NACD Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award winners. The full list of 2021 NACD Directorship 100 honorees can be found at directorship100.nacdonline.org .

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:

Mindi Wood

+1 (212) 551-0930

mwood@heidrick.com

View original content:

SOURCE Heidrick & Struggles