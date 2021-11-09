Higher Education and Student Parent Supports: Barriers, Challenges, and Opportunities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Student parent advocacy nonprofit Generation Hope released a report today amplifying the voices of both parenting students in college and higher education leadership to identify the institutional challenges and solutions for student parent success.

The report, "Higher Education and Student Parent Supports" presents the findings from four focus group sessions held with student parents, philanthropy, and higher education representatives, including college presidents, professors, and administrative staff, from across the United States. These conversations helped to inform the programming and supports provided by Generation Hope's new technical assistance program called FamilyU, which includes a two-year cohort for higher education institutions to enhance their student parent work. The report identifies the top three barriers to student parent success in college from the perspectives of both higher ed leaders and student parents themselves.

Higher Education Leaders Listed

Lack of data collection

Lack of financial and staff capacity

No campus-wide policies mandating student parent supports

Student Parents Listed

Low awareness of resources for parenting students

Lack of childcare

Unreceptive campus culture

"Our focus groups provided valuable insights on the most challenging aspects of this work from the perspectives of parenting college students and higher education professionals," says Generation Hope founder and CEO, Nicole Lynn Lewis. "These findings are not only helpful to Generation Hope in how we craft our higher education supports but to anyone who is committed to creating better outcomes for student parents."

In addition to elaborating on these barriers, the report also includes recommendations and next steps for colleges and universities to take in order to better support their parenting students.

Recommendations identified by focus group participants include:

Engage in opportunities to shift campus culture

Dedicate resources to support student parents

Create a culture of belonging

Offer flexibility

Recognize that student parent work is racial justice work

Generation Hope

To ensure all student parents have the opportunities to succeed and experience economic mobility, Generation Hope engages education and policy partners to drive systemic change and provides direct support to teen parents in college as well as their children through holistic, two-generation programming.

