New leadership at Raleigh green design firm, Innovative Design

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh design firm, Innovative Design (ID), pioneers in the field of sustainable, green building design, has finalized the transfer of ownership from retiring founding principals Mike Nicklas, FAIA and Gary Bailey, AIA to four associates who now take the reins as a majority minority-owned firm: employees Brian Baewon Koh, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, WELL AP, Louis Gerics, AIA, NCARB, and Pascale Rosemain-Trebeau, AAIA, DPLG, and long-time collaborator and designer Laura Padilla Bailey.

ID, long known for its commitment to energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly architecture, delivers fiscally responsible green design solutions for commercial, institutional, hospitality, and residential projects. The firm also plays a leadership role in the industry through research, product design, and active participation in associations committed to progress. Today's ownership changes signal a renewed commitment to green building innovation. The firm's new leadership team, each affiliated with ID for over 17 years, brings international influence, and cutting-edge design aesthetics to sustainable systems, products and multi-building complexes.

"We couldn't be more excited about this new period in the life of our firm. As new principals of Innovative Design, we've been handed the reins of a firm rich in culture, innovation, connection and creativity," noted Mr. Gerics, one of the new principals and President of the firm. Mr. Koh, another new principal and CEO of the firm said, "We know that the motivations driving sustainable design are more essential than ever, and are excited to bring our team's experience, international influence and energy together to creative design solutions for our clients, and to be active participants in the growth of the industry overall. We plan to introduce new services and design projects that will enhance the building community."

Recent notable ID projects in the Raleigh-Durham area include Equinox II Green Luxury Condos (in development in Raleigh); the Sancar Turkish Cultural and Community Center, Chapel Hill; and fit up of a new office at the Raleigh Union Station Office. The firm tracks significant impact through its projects, including savings of 8.6 Trillion BTUs, saving clients nearly $252B, and 581M gallons of water.

About Innovative Design

Innovative Design of Raleigh, North Carolina has been a pioneer in green, environmental, and sustainable design for the building industry since 1977. Commercial, hospitality, institutional and residential design clients nationwide have realized the benefits of the solar, solar thermal and high performance design and construction technologies that ID implements. The now majority minority-owned firm continues its long-standing commitment to furthering the advances and adoption of green building through research, education, and active participation in industry task forces and associations.

For more information visit https://www.innovativedesign.net.

