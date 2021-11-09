Query.AI Doubles Down on Customer Centricity to Meet Rapidly Accelerating Market Demand for Security Investigations Platform

BROOKINGS, S.D., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With its customers already realizing significant efficiencies in cybersecurity investigation and response, Query.AI , the provider of the market's only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the addition of Ron Schnackenberg to lead its customer success organization. A cybersecurity industry veteran with a passion for maximizing customers' return on investment in software-as-a-service (SaaS), Schnackenberg is responsible for ensuring that customers gain maximum value from the Query.AI security investigations platform from implementation throughout their entire relationship with the company.

"Ransomware, breaches and other cyberattacks are continuing to increase at record rates while the amount of enterprise cybersecurity data is exploding and becoming more and more decentralized and distributed across cloud, third-party SaaS, and on-prem environments," said Andrew Maloney, Query.AI co-founder and chief operating officer. "This type of environment is frustrating and complex, hampering security investigations and putting enterprises at increased risk. Query.AI is laser-focused on enabling security leaders and their teams to get centralized insights from decentralized data without duplicating or moving the data, so they can more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively address security threats."

Maloney continued, "Our company has built our technology platform and our business with the customer and their needs at the core of everything we do. We are delighted to have Ron on board and look forward to his contributions in building out our customer-centric approach at scale."

Schnackenberg has more than 15 years of experience helping companies drive revenue by developing strong client relationships. Prior to joining Query.AI, he was the head of customer success at Agari, where he helped the email security provider transform its approach to customer retention. Before that, Schnackenberg was the vice president of client success and sales at QuinStreet. Earlier in his career, he served as the vice president of client success at Conversant.

"When you look at the humongous business problem Query.AI is solving, it's easy to see why customers love gaining insights from data no matter where it lives," said Schnackenberg. "My job is to ensure that our customers achieve ongoing success and enjoy world-class experiences with our platform and brand. I'm energized by the disruptive technology and proud to play such an integral role in an exciting time of rapid growth for the company."

About Query.AI

Query.AI provides the market's only security investigations control plane for modern enterprises. Its patented browser-based platform delivers real-time access and centralized insights across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS applications, without duplicating data from its native locations. For more information, please visit http://www.query.ai .

