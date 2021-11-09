Rigel to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RIGL) today announced that Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in November:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference (November 18-19, 2021)

Dean Schorno will present a company overview, which will be available for on-demand viewing starting on Thursday, November 18 , at 8:00 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (November 29-December 2, 2021)

Dean Schorno will participate in a fireside chat which will be available to conference attendees starting on Monday, November 22 , at 10:00 a.m. ET

About Rigel (www.rigel.com)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer and rare immune diseases. Rigel's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The company's first FDA approved product is TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets, the only oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. The product is also commercially available in Europe, the United Kingdom (TAVLESSE) and Canada (TAVALISSE) for the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia in adult patients.

Fostamatinib is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT03764618) for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA)1; a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04629703) for the treatment of hospitalized high-risk patients with COVID-191; an NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 3 clinical trial (ACTIV-4 Host Tissue Trial, NCT04924660) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, and a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04581954) for the treatment of COVID-19 being conducted by Imperial College London.

Rigel's other clinical programs include its interleukin receptor-associated kinase (IRAK) inhibitor program, and a receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase (RIP1) inhibitor program in clinical development with partner Eli Lilly and Company. In addition, Rigel has product candidates in development with partners AstraZeneca, BerGenBio ASA, and Daiichi Sankyo.

1 The product for this use or indication is investigational and has not been proven safe or effective by any regulatory authority.

