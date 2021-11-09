Spatial and Made Music Studio Announce Partnership to Create and Deploy Transformational Soundscapes

Starting with a focus on sonic design for office and corporate settings that merges music and biophilia, the partnership aims to set new experience standards for the future of work, retail, and hospitality.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatial, the award-winning immersive audio software platform, and Made Music Studio, the global sonic branding and design studio, announced today a partnership to create immersive sonic experiences for any environment, starting with an inaugural series of workplace-focused sonic ambiences. Combining Spatial's innovative software platform with Made Music Studio's creative audio, the partners seek to redefine the human experience of sound in the workplace.

Spatial's flexible, powerful and scalable technology breaks down traditional audio barriers at a fraction of the cost of traditional immersive sound solutions. Made Music Studio's originally composed soundscapes, orchestrated and deployed through Spatial's cutting edge platform, integrate musical compositions, biophilic sounds and other research-backed audio elements that enhance the employee experience throughout a workday.*

A convergence of art and science, Made Music Studio's work in ambiences has been shown in testing to quantifiably improve our emotional relationship to spaces and places. The result is next level spatialized sound design that is immersive and interactive, customized to reduce anxiety, increase productivity or evoke states of calm. The impact of this partnership is transformational not only for the future of work, but also the future of retail and the future of hospitality.

"As leading companies are rearchitecting the full lifecycle of work and rethinking the purpose of the modern campus with their employees, immersive work design is coming to the forefront," said Calin Pacurariu, Co-Founder and CEO of Spatial, "We're thrilled to be working with the brilliant immersive audio designers at Made Music Studio to enhance the employee experience throughout the day. Hybrid work models inherently consider the unique strength of each workplace to maximize creativity, teamwork and performance and our partnership delivers soundscape enhanced environments in an easily scalable and customizable manner on the real-time interactive Spatial platform."

The first series of soundscapes Made Music Studio created on the Spatial platform premieres on November 16th as part of NYCXDesign. Developed for specific use in office and corporate settings, the Made Music Studio sounds include a suite of three sonic ambiences inspired by nature's four elements of air, earth, water, and fire, designed to enhance employee engagement and productivity.

These include:

Welcome ambience: for use in lobbies & entry points to offices & corporate spaces; inspiring warmth and interconnectedness. Focus ambience: for use in coworking spaces or other quieter spaces that are used for focused productivity; inspiring relaxation and intimacy while reducing distractions. Energizing ambience: for use in high-energy communal spaces and high-traffic areas (e.g., dining, recreation areas, hallways); inspiring optimism and motivation.

Made Music Studio research demonstrates that an office's sonic environment matters. Well-crafted music and sound can move individuals into a state of relaxed productivity that is 16% more calming and 13% more pleasant on average than a typical office ambience condition.** Sound environments matter – all around us, every day.

"How and where audio is deployed and designed can significantly impact our experiences. We know that there is an 86% correlation between one's reaction to sound and their subconscious desire to return to that space," shares Lauren McGuire, President of Made Music Studio. "As we think about what it means to re-enter our offices, shopping malls, airports, and hotels, we can reimagine how we design these spaces through premium sound experiences. This technology opens up a whole new world for sonic design in spaces."

About Spatial

Spatial is redefining the human experience by creating virtual soundscapes where you work, where you play and where you stay. Spatial's technology is flexible, powerful and scalable, breaking down traditional audio barriers. Serving customers in corporate, retail, theme parks, museums, hotels, estate entertainment and more, Spatial is taking audio to a new level and allowing creators to unleash their creative soundscapes. Spatial's team and demo locations are located in Emeryville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Led by experienced leaders from Apple, Nest, LucasArts and Disney and backed by DBL Partners and BITKRAFT Ventures, Spatial is poised to reimagine immersive entertainment. To learn more, visit spatialinc.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Made Music Studio

Founded by composer and producer Joel Beckerman, Made Music Studio is a sonic branding and design company with more than 20 years of history in creating iconic, enduring music-driven experiences.

Made Music Studio brings creative excellence, cultural connectivity, leadership in sonic innovation, and deep research and data on how sound affects emotions and behavior.

A trusted partner for HBO, CBS, Hulu, Disney, AT&T, Frito-Lay, iRobot, Nissan, Virgin Hyperloop, AMEX; Made Music brings a legacy of collaboration with everyone from John Williams to John Legend, Meow Wolf to IDEO.

Made Music Studio is a Fast Co Most Innovative Company, EXPLOR Award and repeat Promax Award winner.

References

* Futureofworkhub.info, "Biophillic Design & The Workplace," Tom Heys, April 2021. https://www.futureofworkhub.info/explainers/2021/4/7/biophilic-design-and-the-workplace

** MMS & Sentient Decision Science, 2018

