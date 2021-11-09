New Duck Creek Technologies integration brings pay by text capabilities to insurers in Australia, the UK, and beyond

SPLICE Software Announces Pay by Text for Insurance in North America, the UK, and Australia New Duck Creek Technologies integration brings pay by text capabilities to insurers in Australia, the UK, and beyond

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software , (SPLICE), a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows and digital communications, announced today that text payments for policyholders, automated via an integration available for Duck Creek's Policy and Billing solutions, are available in the USA, UK, and Australia.

SPLICE Software (PRNewsfoto/SPLICE Software)

The integration of text-to-pay is in direct response to growing customer demand. Text messages have a 98% open rate, and text-to-pay has risen in popularity as contactless payments and other alternative payment methods surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are more ready than ever to explore new channels of communication.

"Companies who want to meet customer expectations need to offer choices, and Duck Creek has just made it easier to do so with our latest text payment integration," said Tara Kelly, President and CEO of SPLICE Software®. "Payment by text is secure, convenient, and efficient for all parties, and we have made it easy for you to get started."

This out-of-the-box integration with SPLICE includes configuration tools that can be added to an existing insurance product in Duck Creek Policy and then leveraged to send automated texts to policyholders whenever a bill is due. With the pay by text billing option, SPLICE can contact a policyholder with an SMS text that includes a link to a carrier's portal, where the policyholder can then initiate payment in Duck Creek Billing .

"To offer process improvements and time-saving measures to our customers who value digital engagement, we were excited to partner with SPLICE in 2018," said Elizabeth Del Ferro, VP of Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. "The company brings some very impressive technology to the table in their API-based solution, and the availability of payment by text is a fantastic tool to offer to our mutual customers."

To learn more about the text-to-pay functionalities now available, in addition to SMS/MMS messaging capabilities, please visit SPLICE Software's website.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand , the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com .

About SPLICE Software

SPLICE Software is in the business of driving real conversations with customers for retailers, insurers, financial institutions, and healthcare providers. SPLICE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, email and voice first. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website , connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @ SPLICESoftware.

CONTACT: Alise Murawski, splice@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPLICE Software