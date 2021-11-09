Therap Interfaces with a New Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Aggregator in North Carolina to include features that connect to the Standard Plans, Tailored Plans and State Services in compliance with State and Federal EVV Mandates

WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of electronic documentation solutions for Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) service providers, is pleased to announce that providers in North Carolina are now able to use Therap to directly submit Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) data, collected through Therap's Electronic Visit Verification tool, to another state-approved new aggregator interface in order to implement federal EVV requirements in North Carolina. Therap interfacing with the new aggregator allows easy collection and exchange of EVV data as Therap continues to work towards making the user experience comprehensive and ensuring direct documentation from the point-of-service is accurate, effective and efficient.

As mandated by Section 12006 of the Cures Act, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) requires provider agencies in North Carolina to implement the EVV system for Personal Care Services (PCS), Community Alternatives Programs (CAP) and the Innovations Waiver. Therap's EVV software for NC providers is designed to build staff schedules (especially for in-home and community based services), track staff hours and monitor individual service allocation while being in compliance with the state and federal EVV requirements.

Therap's EVV software captures and verifies all six of the following federally required data elements:

Type of service performed Individual receiving the service Staff providing the service Beginning and End Time of the service Date of the service Location of service delivery

The Therap EVV software has a wide range of features including geolocation, timestamp as well as point-of-service voice, photo, and client signature verification options. The software is accessible from both Android and iOS-based mobile devices with very low data consumption. In situations of limited internet connectivity, providers may utilize Therap's alternative EVV functionalities that are offline. Additionally, Therap's EVV reporting features include Scheduling Reports, EVV Reports, Payroll Reports, and Utilization Reports.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

