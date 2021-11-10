McCann Appoints Monica Tailor Global Director, McCann LIVE

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann announced today that Monica Tailor has been promoted to the role of SVP, Global Director of McCann LIVE, the network's global social practice. The appointment marks the latest in the network's increasing investment in its social offering on the back of significant client demand for these services.

Brands connect with people every day on social platforms where cultural moments are watched and created globally. LIVE is McCann's global approach to social, delivering deep and broad capabilities that help clients to join those moments in meaningful and relevant ways.

"Monica has an outstanding track record after building out LIVE across the U.K., and I am delighted that she will be scaling her expertise up to this global role," said Chris Macdonald, Chairman and CEO of McCann. "This is one of the fastest-growing practices within McCann, and we want to ensure that we deliver the very best-in-class strategic and creative social capabilities for our clients. I know that Monica will make sure we do that in all of McCann's largest markets."

Over the last five years, LIVE has been built and operationalized across the McCann network globally, with 29 centers of excellence, and will continue to be implemented organically into offices across the network under Tailor's leadership.

The impact of the LIVE capabilities can be seen in recent standout work from the agency, including the popular social media campaign #FreeCuthbert for Aldi – which garnered a Silver at Cannes Lions 2021 in the 'Social and Influencer Real Time' category and was awarded the Master of Marketing 2021 award by Marketing Week. #freecuthbert achieved more than £5m in earned media and increase Aldi U.K.'s Twitter following by 30% in just a week.

Tailor will use her learnings and experience from growing LIVE regionally to integrate the offering across McCann's global network. With her guidance, LIVE's methodologies and capabilities will be used to deliver even greater insights and expertise, using social media integration to support McCann clients.

"Social media is a natural next step when we think about advertising campaigns and creating culture for our clients," said Tailor. "With so much of their customer contact happening on social, from brand building to customer service, LIVE's role and methodology ensures that social is a core part of how their brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. I could not be more excited to be expanding this incredible asset globally."

For the last seven years, Tailor has worked on digital strategy for clients across the agency, based out of McCann Manchester, U.K. Over the course of her career, she has worked on brands including Aldi U.K., Magnet Kitchens, Cisco Systems, Oracle and Unilever U.K.

