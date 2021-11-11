Moviebook Highlights Its Digital Solutions for New Retail to Embrace China's First Low-Carbon Double 11 Shopping Festival

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first low-carbon Double 11 shopping festival concludes, Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, has joined hands with diverse partners to leverage its full-stack technology solutions for the new retail sector, contributing to China's low carbon transition.

As China continues to develop and evolve at a fast pace, Moviebook has conducted in-depth analysis of a wide range of sectors and developed corresponding solutions and services that tap into pioneering technologies to empower digital transformation. Among them, new retail is one of the most promising application scenarios, offering myriad possibilities for digitally-enriched experiences.

Largely driven by China's e-commerce giants, Single's Day, the annual shopping festival that falls on November 11, highlights the success of the country's new retail business model. Tmall, Alibaba's e-commerce platform, announced that its gross merchandise volume (GMV) for the day of November 11, 2020 stood at about US$78 billion. Tmall's GMV, together with the GMV of other major e-commerce platforms, represents 8.8% of China's online retail sales of physical goods in 2020. This year, according to fresh data, Tmall's GMV has amounted to around US$84.5 billion.

Recently, Moviebook and Haier Zhihu, a high-end home appliances company under the Haier Group, announced their strategic cooperation to jointly develop a smart home ecosystem based on Moviebook's Automatic Digital Twin (ADT) platform. The partnership will see the two parties cooperate across the industry chain to create digitally-empowered products and scenarios, collaborating on everything from R&D and intelligent manufacturing to forging new and interactive consumer experiences. In doing so, Moviebook and Haier Zhihu seek to propel the home appliances industry from a purely hardware manufacturing focus to an intelligent manufacturing and user service platform, integrating the real and digital economy into one.

The 2021 Double 11 shopping extravaganza is also China's first low-carbon retail festival. Responding to China's "Dual Carbon" goals, Cainiao, Alibaba Group's logistics arm, partnered with numerous consumer brands to launch the Double 11 Green Package Initiative, endeavoring to promote eco-friendly packaging and green logistics. Other Chinese e-commerce giants such as Suning and JD are also catching up by embarking on their own recycling campaigns, signaling a definite trend towards green consumption.

Similarly, Moviebook has built a visual technology service platform underpinned by AI and digital twin technologies to accelerate the realization of green lifestyles and production. Moviebook's digital manual enables new retail players to visualize data and create digital twins of products, thereby reducing their dependence on paper and creating a new paradigm for public life. Additionally, Moviebook is expediting the digital transformation of the energy industry and boosting smart city construction by teaming up with a subsidiary of State Grid and China Telecom, China's leading telecoms operator.

Already, in the first three quarters of 2021, the new retail industry has undergone phenomenal growth to achieve an unprecedented share of the overall retail market. As China powers forward on the path of digital transformation, Moviebook is committed to continuing to innovate and optimize its intelligent video production and digital twin technologies, pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve. By further propelling the digital transformation of new retail and other industries, the company is advancing the realization of a digital and green China.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from new retail, media, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

For more information, please visit: http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index.

View original content:

SOURCE Moviebook