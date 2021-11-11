Succession Resource Group Launches myCompass and New Website

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to COVID and a record number of RIA sales annually, Succession Resource Group (SRG) used 2020 to create the industry's newest online listing portal, myCompass. myCompass blends SRG's hands-on sell-side advocacy approach with a scalable online resource to make accessing information and staying current on deals easier than ever before.

According SRG's to industry expert, Kristen Grau, CPA/CVA, exiting advisors have needed a hands-on solution to ensure they find the best possible buyers while also obtaining the best value for their business. SRG's myCompass solution ensures sellers have access to one of the largest pool of qualified buyers and a dedicated team that identifies, vets, and introduces qualified candidates to exiting advisors. Members of SRG myCompass receive:

24/7 access to the myCompass platform

Free membership with access to all listings (active, coming soon, pending, and sold)

The ability to complete a detailed buyer profile, to better position themselves with sellers

Notifications of new listings in areas of interest

Interactive benchmarking tools, designed to help buyers optimize their business

"Our short-term vision for myCompass is to create a designated space for buying advisors to find deals," said Kristen Grau, Executive Vice President of SRG. "We are excited to already have thousands of members active on the site and more signing up every day. We look forward to launching new features in 2022."

In addition to myCompass, SRG introduced two new services, AcquireEdge and SecondLook. AcquireEdge is designed to provide buy-side representation; SecondLook is a complimentary service offered to sellers in an effort to help them assess offers and determine what is positive and what may be improved. Advisors can find these services and more on SRG's new website. To better service all advisors, SRG has begun to offer its new tiered service offerings. Advisors can now easily identify the service they need through built-in quizzes, info sheets, FAQs, and pricing models.

"SRG is committed to providing high-touch client service. With this launch, our goal is to create an immersive end-to-end SRG experience for advisors," David Grau, Jr., President of SRG, adds. "The new platforms allow advisors to further customize the solutions they need at the budget they want."

About Succession Resource Group

Succession Resource Group is a succession consulting firm specialized in helping RIAs, independent broker-dealer affiliated advisors, CPAs, and insurance agents value, buy/sell/merge, and develop exit strategies for their business. With decades of combined industry experience, SRG brings a unique combination of skills, turnkey resources, and expertise to help advisors from start to finish.

For more information, visit www.successionresource.com.

