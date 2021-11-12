PAAS Continues to Hire Top Talent - David Hatch to join PAAS Leadership Team

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAAS, the Global Leader in Technology Spend Analytics, hired David Hatch, a veteran in the procurement industry, to assist in provisioning continuous value to clients as the Executive Director of Operations at PAAS.

"The real value of PAAS is our people, and today our value increased significantly with the addition of David Hatch," said Eric Cunningham , PAAS CEO & Chief Customer Officer. "Hatch brings a unique skill set from the lens of a licensed attorney, along with the reputation of being a stellar negotiator across all technology categories. Our clients will capture immediate value when partnering with David."

Hatch has an extensive background in technology procurement as the former Global IT Sourcing Category Manager for Zimmer Biomet. Hatch was able to yield extensive transformation to the biomedical company, as well as implementing revolutionary technology into the business. Throughout his career, Hatch has managed over a billion dollars in technology spend and negotiated with companies like Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Accenture, Tata Consultancy, and hundreds of others. Hatch will partner with clients to assist in negotiations of terms and conditions with indirect technology contracts.

"I am excited to join PAAS to support their mission and purpose of helping organizations push bottom line savings. I look forward to using my experience and skills in sourcing, sales, technology, and law to assist in driving successful negotiations for PAAS clients," said Hatch. "My experience as a client of PAAS' has shown me the value that can be created by their PAAS360 data platform, in combination with their negotiation expertise and executive network. I am excited to join the team and support their success."

About PAAS:

PAAS evolved from the widespread need for companies to focus on addressing indirect technology spend as an extension of the client's procurement teams, to complete strategic and tactical activities in support of technology and finance leadership.

PAAS is committed to accelerating optimal outcomes for clients, through the utilization of relevant data, executive networks, and negotiation expertise. The combined experiences in procurement, IT leadership, and IT sales leadership gives PAAS a unique value proposition for negotiating the complexities of IT agreements.

