Kristen Lang Joins Boston Trust Walden as Deputy Director of ESG Investing

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden is pleased to announce Kristen Lang has joined the firm as Deputy Director of ESG Investing. In this role, Kristen will report to and work in close partnership with Amy D. Augustine, Director of ESG Investing, to achieve the firm's objectives in ESG research, ESG integration, company engagement, proxy voting, and public policy advocacy.

"We are delighted Kristen has joined our team," said Amy D. Augustine. "Thanks to our many years of collaboration with Ceres, we have seen first-hand how skilled and effective Kristen is at advising corporations on sustainable business strategies. Her extensive organizational leadership experience and deep social and environmental issue expertise will complement the skills of our in-house team and further our ability to achieve impact on behalf of our clients."

Kristen worked at Ceres for fifteen years. In her most recent role as Senior Program Director, she advised Fortune 500 companies on how to advance sustainable business strategies and systems. Kristen was a lead author of several Ceres publications, including the Ceres Roadmap 2030, which outlines critical steps corporations must take to stabilize the climate, protect water and natural resources, and build a just and inclusive economy.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the talented team at Boston Trust Walden to further sustainable business practices," said Kristen. "I greatly admire the firm's long-time leadership in impact investing and look forward to contributing to outcomes that benefit people and planet."

Kristen earned a BA from Dartmouth College.

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages $13.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021. Our team of professionals is committed to our distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined investment process, and impact investing leadership.

