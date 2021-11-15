Memic Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments

Senior leadership in sales, R&D and operations including new chief commercial officer positions Memic for growth and success as company launches Hominis® surgical robot

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointments of four seasoned executives, including Duncan Moffat as executive vice president of corporate operations, Chad Zaring as chief commercial officer, Stavit Cohen as vice president of research and development (R&D) and Gus Castello as principal operations advisor.

"Adding top talent to our leadership team is essential to our success," said Dvir Cohen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Memic. "We are honored to have Duncan, Chad, Stavit and Gus join our team as their broad industry experience including at prominent surgical and robotics companies will be instrumental as we expand commercial opportunities for Hominis. I look forward to working with them closely as we plan for continued growth in our global operations."

Duncan Moffat, Executive Vice President, Corporate Operations

Mr. Moffat joins Memic as executive vice president of corporate operations, bringing more than 35 years of experience in senior leadership roles in operations for medical device companies. Previously, he was senior vice president of operations at MAKO Surgical Corporation and a key member of the management team who built the company and led it through the $1.7 billion acquisition by Stryker Corporation in 2013. Mr. Moffat also previously held various roles at Philips Healthcare, most recently vice president and general manager of operations.

Chad Zaring, Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Zaring joins Memic as chief commercial officer, bringing nearly 20 years of industry experience including essential roles in driving commercial results at innovative robotic surgery companies including Intuitive Surgical and Mazor Robotics (acquired by Medtronic plc in 2018).

Stavit Cohen, Vice President, R&D

Ms. Cohen joins Memic as vice president of R&D where she brings deep experience in R&D leadership at companies with advanced medical technologies. Previously, she served as senior director of R&D and site leader at EPD Solutions, a Philips company, where she played key roles in expanding partnerships with Medtronic, Inc.

Gus Castello, Principal Operations Advisor

Mr. Castello brings 35 years of experience in product development and operations with multi-national medical device companies responsible for bringing disruptive technologies to industries including conventional and robotic-assisted laparoscopy industries. He currently serves as a consultant at Cognos-Lux Consulting, LLC, a product development and operations medical device consulting practice. Previously, he served as senior vice president of product operations at Intuitive Surgical.

About Memic

Memic, founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology. For more information, visit: https://memicmed.com/.

Media Contact:

Lynn Granito

Berry & Company Public Relations

lgranito@berrypr.com

973-818-3732

Investor Contact:

Greg Chodaczek

Gilmartin Group

greg@gilmartinir.com

347-620-7010

