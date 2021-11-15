NAWBO Praises Cooperation as President Signs Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) applauds lawmakers as the President signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

"The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is proud of our lawmakers for moving bipartisan legislation across the finish line for women business owners across America," said NAWBO Board Chair Cristina Morales-Heaney. "Our nation will flourish when we put party politics aside. NAWBO has been tirelessly advocating for affordable, reliable broadband across America, and we are pleased to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We hope this is the start of increased collaboration between parties to build a sustainable business economy."

In a 2021 NAWBO-Gusto survey, NAWBO members expressed how recent events have highlighted the need for broadband. When asked to identify technology tools that would help their business grow and expand, the top tool, with 50% of business owners selecting it: "more reliable and affordable internet." This legislative package will deliver $65 billion to help ensure that every American has access to reliable high-speed internet through an investment in broadband infrastructure.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

