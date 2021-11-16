3 Things to Know About Seasonal Jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are upon us, and companies are staffing up for the fourth quarter rush. The experts at MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing and workforce management company, want workers to know that the benefits of seasonal work are available all year long.

Seasonal workers help the holidays run smoothly, and once the garland is gone they can turn their side hustle into full- or part-time flexibility with MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses across the country.

"Holiday jobs are great for earning extra cash with true flexibility to choose your own schedule and work as much or as little as you want," says Tana Greene, co-founder, and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses across the country. "By joining the MyWorkChoice community, these benefits are available all year long.

Here are three benefits to Fa, la, la your way into turning seasonal employment into full- or part-time flexibility with MyWorkChoice during the holidays and beyond.

1. Work Around Your Schedule: A flexible job allows you to have the work/life balance that everyone wants. If something comes up and you're not able to make it, you can drop the shift in the MyWorkChoice app, no questions asked.

2. Get to Work Quick with No Experience: Warehouse jobs are hiring immediately, with training available on-site and with no experience needed. Apply for the job you want, complete your registration information, and pick your first shift. Workers are on the job as fast as 48 hours.

3. Get Paid Weekly: Once you start working flexible shifts, you'll get paid every Friday. Cha-ching! This means the cash you earned will be in your pocket quicker than it would take for you to get hired at most traditional jobs. (Read more about that here).

