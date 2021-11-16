American Urological Association Announces 2022 Gallagher Health Policy Scholar

BALTIMORE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Dr. Brian Duty, Associate Professor of Urology at Oregon Health & Science University, has been named the 2022 AUA Gallagher Health Policy Scholar.

A highly competitive award, the Gallagher Scholar is a year-long intensive training program designed to prepare the next generation of urologists for leadership positions within health policy. In his role as Gallagher Health Policy Scholar, Dr. Duty will participate in critical seminars, conferences and meetings at a national level; receive mentoring from AUA physicians in senior roles; and participate in a week-long health policy seminar for surgeons sponsored by the American College of Surgeons, and held at Brandeis University. Additionally, he will be immersed in other educational activities aimed at developing a profound understanding of health policy issues essential to urology. The award was created in honor of former AUA Executive Director G. James Gallagher

"Dr. Duty has been deeply committed to health policy at both a state and national level for the last several years, and has made health policy a cornerstone of his career," said AUA Public Policy Chair, Dr. Eugene Rhee. "His demonstrated involvement and contributions to advancing urology's health policy agenda makes him an excellent candidate for this program and we look forward seeing his expertise expand even further within the program."

Dr. Duty is currently President of the Oregon Urological Society, Vice Speaker of the Oregon Medical Association (OMA) and serves on the OMA Board of Trustees. Additionally, he is part of the AUA Leadership Program and serves on a variety of advocacy and legislative committees, including the AUA Public Policy Council, AUA State Advocacy Committee, American Association of Clinical Urologists (AACU) State Advocacy Network Committee, OMA Legislative Affairs Committee, and the AUA Western Section Health Policy Committee. He has been engaged in the AUA Advocacy Summit for the last three years and has also been an active participant in the AACU advocacy meeting.

In addition, he is Chair of the Oregon Health and Science University's (OHSU's) Value Analysis Steering Committee, which oversees the adoption of new supplies, devices, and technologies across the health system. He previously served as Chair of the Perioperative Value Analysis Committee, where he coordinated a fundamental restructuring of OHSU's value analysis process, and is a member of the Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) Value-based Benefits Subcommittee, which reviews clinical evidence to guide the OHA in making benefit-related decisions for its health plans. He has published in health policy and practice management outlets on such topics as industry payments to physicians, cost effectiveness of stone management, and malpractice in Endourology. He also provides lectures on value based care, as well as US and international health care.

Recognized by many as a stellar contributor who has a passion for making a difference in health policy, Dr. Duty decided years ago to devote his career to improving the health care system for the benefit of both patients and providers. To this effort, he has immersed himself in health policy activities at many levels while at the same time, maintaining a successful clinical practice and being named Portland Monthly Top Doctor.

Dr. Duty received his Bachelor of Science from Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, and earned his medical degree from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at OHSU and completed his Endourology fellowship at Smith Institute for Urology in New Hyde Park, New York. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Health Care Administration from OHSU/Portland State University in Portland, Oregon.

