The Germ Girl Creates Safer Spaces to Work, Play, and Live

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Germinator: The Germ Girl's Guide to Simple Solutions in a Germ-Filled World by Elite Facility Systems CEO Tricia Holderman is available on Amazon today. The book is published with Advantage Media Group.

Tricia Holderman Releases “The Germinator” with Advantage|ForbesBooks

Germs have dominated news cycles for almost two years now, and it's not just changed the way we live, but how we do business. If you didn't know a clean freak before the COVID-19 pandemic, chances are you do now. If you weren't familiar with disease mitigation practices in your workplace, you are now. With infection prevention suddenly top-of-mind for so many, Tricia Holderman has written the definitive reference book on germs and how to rid them from your home, car, office, arena, or event space.

"In The Germinator, I share the things you need to know to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from germs, both inside your home and out in the world," Holderman said. "You'll learn what germs really are, where they linger and how they spread, and the most effective ways to get rid of them before they get to you. You'll learn what you need to buy and do to keep your house not just clean but also sanitary—and what is a waste of your money and time. And you'll learn how to keep yourself safe when you leave your home to shop, work, travel, and interact with the rest of the world—including if, like me, you ever find yourself in the hospital."

In her signature easy-to-read style, Holderman's advice is clear, non-judgemental, and guided by 40+ years of combating the spread of infectious disease. After long engagements with healthcare and hospital systems, Holderman is expanding services to include commercial business and event spaces, to help today's business leaders create safer environments for their families, staff, and customers.

About Tricia Holderman

Tricia Holderman is the founder and CEO of Elite Facility Systems, an infection-prevention company that handles infection prevention for major hospitals, NFL and NBA teams and arenas, and countless large and small businesses, including the Elite Home Services of luxury homes across the country. She holds a certificate of mastery in infection prevention.

About Advantage Media Group

Advantage|ForbesBooks is The Authority Marketing Company™. We help entrepreneurs, CEOs, professionals, and companies become the #1 authority in their field. Advantage|ForbesBooks helps leaders amplify their message with our turnkey book writing, book publishing, PR + media, podcast, and Authority Marketing solutions that position individuals and brands as the most sought-out experts. Advantage|ForbesBooks actively supports 2,000+ authority leaders in 47 U.S. states and 22 countries with two marquee publishing imprints, Advantage and ForbesBooks. Learn more at advantagefamily.com or authoritynow.com .

Media Contacts

Josephine Broderick, Advantage | ForbesBooks, jbroderick@forbesbooks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Advantage|ForbesBooks